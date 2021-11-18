Governor Cooper Appoints Brad Salmon as District Court Judge

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Brad Salmon to serve as District Court Judge to Judicial District 11 (Harnett, Johnston, and Lee counties). He will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of Caron H. Stewart.

Brad Salmon is a founding partner at the Salmon Law Firm. Previously, he served as a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives for District 51 and a legislative liaison at the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Salmon also is a co-manager of Salmon Farms. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina State University and his Juris Doctor from Campbell Law School.

