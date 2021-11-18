Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,349 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Appoints Brad Salmon as District Court Judge

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Brad Salmon to serve as District Court Judge to Judicial District 11 (Harnett, Johnston, and Lee counties). He will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of Caron H. Stewart.

  • Brad Salmon is a founding partner at the Salmon Law Firm. Previously, he served as a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives for District 51 and a legislative liaison at the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Salmon also is a co-manager of Salmon Farms. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina State University and his Juris Doctor from Campbell Law School.

Read More

You just read:

Governor Cooper Appoints Brad Salmon as District Court Judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.