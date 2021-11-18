Federal Resources Corporation and Fend Inc Partner to Bring Physical Cybersecurity to Federal Customers
Fend's products are now available on SEWP.
Fend’s One-way Communication Diodes and Cloud Services are Now Available on Federal Resources Corporation’s NASA SEWP V ContractARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fend Incorporated and Federal Resources Corporation (FRC) announced a partnership today allowing Fend’s one-way communication diodes to be made available on the NASA SEWP V contract for government customers via FRC. It’s now easier than ever for such customers to get the operational intelligence they need and the security they deserve.
SEWP (pronounced “soup”) stands for Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement. The name reflects the ability to obtain mission critical information and communications technology products for individual, site, or Agency-wide requirements.
“FRC’s focus is on bringing integrated cybersecurity solutions to customers and helping government entities achieve their mission. Their approach and experience with cutting edge security hardware and software make them an ideal partner. Offering Fend’s data diodes and cloud services on FRC’s SEWP contract makes perfect sense for both parties,” says Fend CEO, Colin Dunn.
A data diode – also known as a one-way communication diode – is a device that allows information to travel in only one direction. The devices use light to physically send data one way, providing system visibility while physically blocking malware, ransomware, and other attacks from breaching the network connection. Fend’s products have been tested by the US Army, Navy, and General Services Administration and are used today by customers in defense, water, energy, and manufacturing to provide operational intelligence and cybersecurity.
“Fend’s diodes stop 100% of remote network intruders by using the power of optical isolation and smart features that make the products affordable and easy to use. This solution fits right into our cybersecurity offerings to our Federal customers, especially those managing critical infrastructure and operational assets,” says Sarn Bien-Aime, Chief Revenue Officer of FRC.
Ranked No. 708 on the Inc. 5000 list, FRC is a HUBZone Certified Small Business mission-focused aggregator, implementing contracts for and with global cybersecurity, data, and intelligence industry leaders. FRC designs and implements solutions that help protect an organization’s extended network, devices, people, data, and applications wherever they reside – from the device to the data center to a hybrid or public cloud. This FRC protection of cyber and privacy allows the federal, state, local, or enterprise partner to focus on the success of their mission.
Fend Inc. physically protects your connected equipment from cyberattack and ransomware. Fend brings levels of security once reserved for nuclear power plants to the masses with drastically improved usability and at a fraction of the cost of previous generation technologies.
To learn more about Fend's one-way communication diodes, please visit https://www.fend.tech/products
To learn more about Federal Resources SEWP offerings, please visit https://www.fedresources.com/sewpv
For inquires, please email; info@fend.tech
###
David Jackson
Fend Incorporated
+1 571-970-1382 ext. 704
info@fend.tech