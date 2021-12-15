LegalTech Platform Completes Onboarding of Leading U.S. Immigration Advisors
Relocate, an independent platform for global migration, maintains a centralized marketplace for relocation. Leading US Advisors have joined the launch.
Relocate provides individuals with peace-of-mind that the platform’s immigration practitioners have been vetted.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relocate, an independent platform for global migration, provides individuals with a centralized marketplace for relocation. In addition to providing free, trustworthy content about the core aspects of relocation (i.e. starting a business, paying taxes, buying a home, visa pathways), individuals can submit inquiries and connect directly with licensed Immigration Advisors. It has onboarded a top-tier roster of U.S. Advisors to reach enrollment capacity in the United States.
— Jennifer Behm, Partner, Berardi Immigration Law (USA)
Through a limited-enrollment Ambassador Program, Relocate is collaborating with the following firms and practitioners:
Sophie Alcorn: Founder of Alcorn Immigration Law, an immigration law firm for startups in California; immigration podcast host and author of "Dear Sophie."
Jennifer Behm: Partner at Berardi Immigration Law, a rising U.S. law firm with cross-border reach into Canada. Assisting business professionals, entrepreneurs and companies across all industries.
Daniel Parisi: US licensed and trained immigration attorney with TL Brill Parisi, based in London, with a focus on US visas for artists and entertainers (and production teams) as well as US Consular Law issues, such as waivers of inadmissibility to the US.
Noah Klug: A New York-city based boutique law firm with a focus on corporate immigration law, internationally recognized for its achievements in the field.
“Our firm joined Relocate because we enjoy partnering with innovative groups that are doing something new and different in the legal technology space," said Noah Klug, Managing Shareholder of Klug Law Firm PLLC based in New York, New York.
The platform's core-values are straightforward: transparency, ease of access to trustworthy information about immigration, and direct connections to high quality legal advisors.
Kathryn Funk
Press Relations at Relocate Inc.
Kathryn Funk
Relocate Inc.
+1 917-451-5732
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other