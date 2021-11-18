DNREC Opens Registration for the 2022 Delaware Wetlands Conference

Rosedale Marsh. DNREC photo.

Registration is now open for the 10th Delaware Wetlands Conference presented by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Organized by the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship with support from the Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy, the conference will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1 and Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.

Discounted admission rates are available online and by mail through Tuesday, Dec. 21, for early-bird registration. Registration closes Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Opportunities are available to sponsor and exhibit at the conference not only to support wetland science and education in the Mid-Atlantic region, but to also gain visibility with important leaders in the field.

The two-day event showcases the importance of wetlands in Delaware and across the Mid-Atlantic region. The conference brings together scientists, planners, county, state and federal representatives, community leaders, educators and natural resource managers. Attendees will gain insight into current research on tidal and non-tidal wetlands, the value of the region’s wetlands and the impact their management has on the community.

Each day includes invited speakers, poster sessions, networking time and presentations during concurrent sessions. Oral and poster presentations cover wetland topics related to coastal resilience, soils, beneficial use, monitoring and assessment, remediation, stream and wetland restoration, wildlife, policy/legal considerations, green technology, mitigation and hydrodynamics.

Online registration and information about the event, including sponsorships and the preliminary agenda, are available at de.gov/dewetlandsconference.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship develops and implements innovative watershed assessment, monitoring and implementation activities. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###