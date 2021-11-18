InTrack Investment Management Welcomes a New Portfolio Manager
Tyler J. Gardner Returns to Norwich to Assume His New Role in the CommunityNORWICH, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InTrack Investment Management has welcomed a new member to their team. Tyler J. Gardner is officially bringing his experience and breadth of knowledge to the company. With a background teaching economics and English, his expertise lies in his ability to communicate the complex in a simple and engaging manner, regardless of a client’s financial acumen.
Tyler believes that financial literacy is one of the most essential, yet often one of the most neglected, disciplines for younger generations of students and investors, alike, and he has committed to working with local schools and foundations to enhance Vermont’s financial literacy program. At InTrack, he will focus on portfolio management, wealth management, and financial planning.
Recently, Tyler and his wife, Stephanie, moved back to the Norwich area. They are both excited to be here as they grew up within walking distance of Dan & Whit’s and studied at the University of Vermont.
“I’ve been making my way back up I-91 for the past fifteen years, and I’m thrilled to be home,” Tyler said. “I’m excited to connect and reconnect with all of you and to learn more about how we can work together to keep the Upper Valley as inspiring and nourishing as it’s been for so many of us throughout the years.”
The community will be invited to an upcoming event, during which they can join InTrack in welcoming Tyler. Please visit their website, intrackinvest.com, and sign up for their emails if you would like to receive updates on this. You can also call the Norwich office at (802) 649-1666 for more information on the company and its team members.
InTrack offers fee-only, fiduciary investment management that tailors unique solutions for individuals, families, non-profits, and foundations. Their clients depend on them to help navigate change and stay on course to achieving long-term goals. The InTrack Investment Management team members are experts in finance, global economics, entrepreneurial ventures, impact investing, and socially responsible investing.
