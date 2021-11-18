DrKumo Announces CyberHealth Intelligent Center Hub that Revolutionizes Remote Patient Monitoring - Home Telehealth
Delivering easy-to-use remote care with the highest level of security, with or without cellular network, DrKumo launches CyberHealth Intelligent Center Hub.
DrKumo CyberHealth Intelligent Center Hub supports patients across any geographic area with or without cellular network and helps them take greater control of their own health.”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo, Multi-Award-Winning Connected Health Technology leader, today announced the availability of DrKumo CyberHealth Intelligent Center Hub, revolutionizing the way people access healthcare across the entire US territory through Easy-to-Use Secure Continuous Real-time Remote Patient Monitoring – Home Telehealth (RPM-HT).
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, Founder/CEO of DrKumo
DrKumo CyberHealth Intelligent Center Hub is a fully integrated, accessibility compliant, highly secure platform for chronically ill, post-operative, and acute care patients to access a wide range of Remote Patient Monitoring services. The key features of this healthcare technological breakthrough include but are not limited to the following:
- Cellular and Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS) communication support
- Continuous real-time data streaming of health data measurements
- Automatic and manual entry of data measurements
- Disease Management Protocols (DMP) online and offline functions
- Wired (USB) and wireless (Bluetooth) enabled peripherals
- Fingerprint and face ID security function
- High-resolution camera that helps patients intuitively report their condition to the care coordinator for image diagnosis
- Speech Synthesis and Natural Language Processing (NLP)
“The intelligent mechanism of DrKumo CyberHealth Intelligent Center Hub is designed to support patients across any geographic area with or without cellular network and help them take greater control of their own health and well-being,” said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, Founder/CEO of DrKumo. “The best thing about this innovation is, everything is automatically and easily executed through the Hub— from vital signs measurements to transmission of these data, Disease Management Protocols (DMP), patient reminders and feedback— which is ideal for patients with any condition or disability, and with little to no knowledge about technology.”
DrKumo CyberHealth Intelligent Center Hub currently supports Bluetooth peripherals/medical devices and a large number of devices including, but not limited to blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, blood glucose meter, continuous glucose monitor (CGM), digital scale, thermometer, multiparameter Holter monitor, ECG, and healthcare wearable devices.
About DrKumo® Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in massively scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring solutions for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.
DrKumo solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care around the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
