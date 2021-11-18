Williston Barracks / DUI #2, Criminal DLS

CASE#: 21A104232

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 11/18/2021 at approximately 0102 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Southbound Mile Marker 102, Milton VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Marvin Leggett

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 18, 2021 at approximately 0102 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing a vehicle traveling 96 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. Troopers made contact with the operator who was identified as Marvin Leggett (39) of Stowe who was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. While speaking with Leggett, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Leggett was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Leggett was released with a citation for DUI #2, Criminal DLS and is scheduled to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/07/2021 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2021 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.