Deep Knowledge Analytics and SwissCognitive jointly present a new AI Industry in Switzerland Landscape Overview 2021 Q4
The global AI market is expected to be worth $309.7B by 2026 with a CAGR of 39.7%. Switzerland leads with the highest number of AI companies per inhabitant.
Switzerland currently stands as one of the countries at the helm of research initiatives towards frontier technologies and could contribute to AI and Longevity immensely.”SWITZERLAND, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Knowledge Analytics, a London-based analytical agency subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, and SwissCognitive, World-Leading AI Network, released a special report titled "Artificial Intelligence Industry in Switzerland Landscape Overview 2021 Q4".
— Deep Knowledge Analytics
The full report can be accessed via the link: www.dka.global/ai-in-switzerland-2021-q4
It comprises the analysis of 500 AI companies, 220 investors and 50 non-profit organisations (NGOs), R&D centres, and hubs. AI companies were ranged by such categories as AdTech, Sales and CRM, Marketing and Analytics, Consulting, Entertainment, FinTech and InsurTech, Geoscience and Geospatial, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Logistic and Transportation, Recruitment and Human Resources, Retail Solutions, Science and Engineering, Security and CyberSecurity. The latter include Agriculture, Cloud Solutions, EdTech, Image and Face Recognition, LegalTech and RegTech, Robotics, Virtual and Augmented Reality.
The report is a comprehensive overview of the AI sector in Switzerland with quantitative and qualitative data including market trends, opportunities and challenges, the distribution of AI companies by region, the list of the top 500 AI companies by size and industry, the top 100 Swiss AI companies by funds received, key investors and more.
According to the report, the majority of AI companies in Switzerland are small and medium size businesses, with 54% employing 1 to 10 people and 35.4% employing 251 to 500 people. AI companies are mainly based in five cantons with Zurich in first place with 187 companies, followed by Vaud (57), Geneva (41), Bern (36) and Zug (33).
Almost half of AI Swiss companies operate in three sectors, namely marketing and analytics (26.8%), followed by healthcare and life sciences (12.4%) and science and engineering (9.8%). The industry category with the highest investment amount and fastest growth is the analytics sector with investments of $214M.
Alexei Cresniov, Director of Deep Knowledge Analytics, comments: “Our team examined 500 AI companies, 220 investors and 50 NGOs, R&D centres, and hubs based in Switzerland. The results highlight a growing Swiss market for AI”. “Switzerland is home to leading AI research institutes working with AI businesses to bring innovative products to the market quickly and efficiently. Switzerland is also the country with the highest number of AI companies per inhabitant”, continues Cresniov.
Andy Fitze, digital transformation leader and Co-Founder of SwissCognitive, World-Leading AI Network, states: “Switzerland has always been a master in combining its brain power with technology. There is no better time than now to accelerate this further with the power of human and artificial intelligence - putting Switzerland on the global AI map and driving both Swiss and global economies forward”.
Dalith Steiger, global AI thought-leader and Co-Founder of SwissCognitive, World-Leading AI Network, comments: “Until now Switzerland has been globally known for its financial industry, pharma, watches and chocolate. With the country recognizing AI-propelled digital transformation as key economy-booster, it is additionally gaining recognition as a global AI center of excellence”.
The report also highlights the stream of investments in Swiss AI companies with Sophia Genetics leading with $249 million in investment received, followed by Numbers with $230M, Scandit and Screening Eagle Technologies with $123M each and MindMaze with $119M. The two most active investors by number of deals are Zurich-based Venture Kick with 28 investment deals and Foundation for Technological Innovation (FIT) with 18 deals.
AI is also a key component of the Swiss digitalisation process. The report analyses the interaction and involvement of the Swiss government in AI as well as the digital solutions implemented to fight COVID-19.
The global AI market is expected to be worth $309.7 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 39.7% from 2021 to 2026. The Asia Pacific region is expected to overtake North America as the leading regional market by 2025.
Media contact DKA: Roberto Napolitano, +44 (0)770 6138 432, rn@dkv.global
Media contact SwissCognitive: Andy Fitze, +41 79 285 40 37, afitze@swisscognitive.com
Notes for editors:
Deep Knowledge Analytics is a DeepTech focused agency producing advanced analytics on DeepTech and frontier-technology industries using sophisticated multi-dimensional frameworks and algorithmic methods that combine hundreds of specially-designed and specifically-weighted metrics and parameters to deliver insightful market intelligence, pragmatic forecasting and tangible industry benchmarking.
Deep Knowledge Group is an international consortium of commercial and non-profit organisations focused on the synergetic convergence of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, MedTech, FinTech, GovTech), applying progressive data-driven Invest-Tech solutions with a long-term strategic focus on AI in Healthcare, Longevity and Precision Health, and aiming to achieve positive impact through the support of progressive technologies for the benefit of humanity via scientific research, investment, entrepreneurship, analytics and philanthropy.
SwissCognitive, World-Leading AI Network is a highly respected cross-industry global community of business leaders and AI experts transparently exchanging about the development & implementation of AI. While spotlighting hands-on use cases, challenges, successes, and opportunities – both in the boardroom and on global stages, driven by turning AI into a key business and economy-booster.
