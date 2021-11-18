Sam Shafer launches his epic vampire romance book

Author Sam Shafer explores a vampire's grim and fascinating account in his book, "A Vampire's Life"

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With his book, "A Vampire's Life", author Sam Shafer reveals an epic, enthralling tale of love, power, and the supernatural. The story is full of tenderness and light, bound up in the bitterdark of a grim and fascinating narrative. It has great character development and is peppered with riveting passion.

"A Vampire's Life" is a compelling vampire romance novel that introduces an enduring character, a heady mixture of attraction and repulsion, of a spinning tragic and triumphant life set in Los Angeles, California. The book is about the life and times of Jack, a modern-day vampire from the old world, and the difficulties he faced when it comes to the ladies he loves in the past and present. Jack, the central character, believes that there are a lot of scarier creatures than him around, and there is no need to fear him. He has seen them suck the very marrow and soul out of their victims. They are called agents and lawyers. He supposes that anyone can kill a man, but that doesn't mean he has to stay down and die. Anyone who kills someone's dreams is dead as a door knob.

The author's story ebbs and flows through the streets of L.A. and captures the political and social challenges of the world. He explores the concepts of self-identity and recounts an incredible story of love and hope. The novel is fundamentally character-driven, with Jack anchoring the story and plot within his own distinct characteristics. It is also full of lush descriptions and centers on the themes of immortality, love, change, loss, sexuality, and power.

You can find "A Vampire's Life" and purchase a Kindle or paperback copy on Amazon.



About the Author

Sam Shafer's roots run deep in Missouri outside of Kansas City. His family moved to Corning, Iowa, and eventually back to Missouri. He is a thrill seeker and spent several years on a motorcycle flat track circuit, followed by becoming a master taxidermist. He suffered a life-altering accident when he fell from a tree stand, breaking his neck. He has overcome many obstacles in his life, but he lives every day to its fullest. He is an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman. His writing style is his own, and he loves reading about all different subjects.