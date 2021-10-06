John Plumb stretches literary muscles in new riveting Christian stories

Author John Plumb unfolds his true love for the Lord in his book, Become an Enemy of Hell

With his book, "Become an Enemy of Hell", author John H. Plumb releases a collection of exciting and mind-bending Christian stories that would send the reader back in a rightful space. Plumb's way with words, descriptions of strange encounters, and worlds are painted with grace and mastery. This book is a page turner that captures the attention of the readers at the beginning and holds it to the end.

The author wrote 12 fiction stories that will spur your imagination and entertain you. The book includes the stories of Three Days in May, Magnetic Motorcycle, House of Time, Knock at the Door, Dragon's Tail, True Alien in Greenville, Trip into the Future, Head by Twenty, Harvest Village U.S.A., Rollercoaster, Cry in the Night, and Lemon Tree. Plumb leaves not a 'what if' attitude, but with a 'when?' and that is the essence of a fine fiction book. This book is indeed full of blaze, awesome, and intriguing stories of entertainment and truth.

Prepublication reviews reveal a warm and believable read. "John's stories have made me laugh and at times made me cry. It's a great tool to give to the unsaved. I love his work!" Pastor Rodger Terrell said. Other reviewers commented: "I have no regrets reading this book! It was fantastic fun and highly informative. He has a true love for the Lord. His work is unique and at times off the wall. I highly recommend it!" said Nancy Whicker, LPN. "This is a book of Twelve Fiction Stories that have great endings of truth. The stories will touch your heart and mind. It is entertainment with a purpose." Doctor Lucinda Sloan, PhD wrote.

“Become an Enemy of Hell” is available in different formats on Amazon.

About the Author

John H. Plumb was a thief, liar, adulterer, blasphemer, alcoholic and drug addict just to name a few. And, if you met him today, you would not be talking to that man that he was. He served as a nuclear component welder in the Navy for nine years, owned several large industrial flooring companies, was a goldsmith, owned three jewelry stores, and was a VP of a Gold Company.

John has won an award for great fiction writing. He has written three books and is working on his fourth book: Accidents in Time Volumes 2 & 3 and Enemies of Hell. He is a biker and would rather ride than drive. He now lives in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.