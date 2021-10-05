Ronnie Palmer details his incredible battle with addiction

Author Ronnie Palmer pens a well-paced story of addiction and redemption in his book, Finish Strong

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With his book, "Finish Strong", author Ronnie Palmer tells an incredible and intriguing journey of greed, lust, and addiction. The book delves deeper into the author's personal experiences as he prepares to embrace change after 40 years of alcohol and heroin addiction. This is a fast paced, quick addiction memoir of recovery from intoxication and redemption.

The book gives a report of the author's good and bad days. Hiding nothing as he reached his limitations, got stronger in mind, and more focused in spirit. He challenges and guides the readers to become better, disciplined human beings, and extend to their best potential by knowing themselves.

The story is about a man who was raised in a dysfunctional alcoholic family and later found himself as a heroin addict and an alcoholic. After 40 years of addiction, the positive and negative experiences he had, he made a decision to turn his life around. He is now working to help others with addiction problems to help them turn their lives around. The book ascertains struggles and hopelessness of addiction but there is still hope.

Written in an easy and simple language, the book touches upon different themes all at once. It is full of inspiration for every person who wishes to shed the tears and break the bondages of addiction. This book is full of hope, heart, and genuine love.

The book intends to impart the message that change is possible, that forgiveness can be freely given, and that life, though imperfect, is worth embracing, "Finish Strong" is a story of human journey and redemption. Learning how to cope with pain, push through the doubts, and master oneself as people find their own rhythm in this world.

About the Author

Ronnie Palmer is a Certified Drug/Alcohol Counselor working as the Program Coordinator for a very successful residential treatment facility in California. For 40 years he was an alcoholic and a heroin addict before he decided to turn his life around. It has been an incredible journey for him. First, abandoned at birth, then adopted by two alcoholics, to the music business, which introduced him to drugs, alcohol, and rack and roll. Somehow, along the way, he became a Black Belt Martial Arts Instructor, stained glass window designer, and a cabinet maker. After his addictions destroyed his life, he spent 3 years living on the streets of San Francisco until an unexpected event led him to turning his life around. He is now writing this book to help others with addiction problems turn their lives around and "Finish Strong".