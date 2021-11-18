Growth Financing Now Solves Cash Flow Problems that Plague the Construction Industry
Contractors can now drive growth with construction-specific financing options with Flash Capital by FlashtractATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flashtract is now offering financing options for contractors directly within the application via Flash Capital. This comes white-labeled through Lendflow, a company that provides embedded lending infrastructure for vertical SaaS platforms to offer capital programs to their business customers. Additionally, Lendflow has strong ties to the construction industry, having partnered with Procore in October of 2020. Those ties made selecting a financing partner that much easier for Flashtract. Shahrukh Arif, Head of Product at Flashtract and leader of the initiative stated, “We’re excited to offer this service to our users, as it further simplifies the billing and payments process for contractors. We know contractors are plagued by cash flow problems and this service offering will allow contractors to inject capital into their businesses, unlocking growth opportunities. Contractors rely on Flashtract to save them time and money, and this additional offering tracks to that same goal.”
Once logged into their Flashtract account, users will complete a quick qualifying questionnaire that will connect them with multiple lending institution options directly within the application. This provides a seamless financing experience that will allow them to keep a project on track when cash flow may be lacking. The offering includes options for working capital, material, and pay app financing. The construction industry has presented a clear need for growth financing, and as Flashtract is the fastest growing construction billing solution in the US it was a natural next step for the organization. This offering, along with a myriad of additional features, will continue to further simplify the billing process and empower teams to keep driving projects forward efficiently.
About Flashtract
Flashtract is a cloud-based software company that simplifies the billing and payment process for contractors that was designed to track, manage and expedite payment applications, lien waivers, compliance requirements, change orders, and all other documents that keep construction projects running. Flashtract was built specifically for construction, which creates a level of focus and drive that has made the organization the fastest-growing billing solution in the industry.
In addition to the core functionality, Flashtract works alongside contractors’ existing technologies like accounting programs, ERP systems, and project management tools. The company focuses on being easy to work with, having an implementation time of just a few hours, and a “usage-based” pricing model, which allows companies of all sizes to take advantage of this new approach to construction billing. Most importantly, Flashtract maintains the highest level of customer satisfaction, which can be seen at Capterra. Learn more about how Flashtract is empowering construction organizations across the country here.
