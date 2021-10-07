Flashtract Now Enhancing User Experience for Sage 300 CRE

A brief breakdown of integrations between Sage & Flashtract

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flashtract announces integration with Sage 300. Now, users can easily move jobs, commitments, vendors, invoices, and more between Flashtract’s point-system solutions and Sage’s comprehensive ERP software. Customers can keep pay apps, lien waivers, and change orders organized in one cloud-based location. This integration allows for seamless data flow from both programs automatically.“Construction is an exciting industry that's full of innovation and we're excited to be part of the digital transformation that's driving efficiencies and improvements in the back office.” Shahrukh Arif, Head of Product at Flashtract said. Shahrukh orchestrated and assisted in the development of this integration.“It’s those point systems that are continuing to evolve in the market that in many cases may have deeper functionality than some of the ERPs. And products like Flashtract are an example of that.” Dennis Stejskal, Director of Construction and Real Estate at Sage said. “This verticalization in this driving of point systems just continues to drive the need for interoperability, the need to let these systems talk to each other.”Features and benefits of the integration include:• Seamless, automatic transfer of data between Flashtract and Sage 300• Transfer of Jobs, Commitments, Commitment Change Orders, AP Vendors, and AP invoices within Sage to the Flashtract counterparts, and vice-versa.• Approved Subcontractor Invoices within Flashtract will now also update AP Invoices within Sage as they are accepted.• Flashtract provides the leading subcontractor experience, boasting a 100% adoption rate among Subcontractors.• Elimination of costly and wasteful paper processes through cloud storage and digital documents all in one place.This integration is available now. For more information on this integration and others, visit Flashtract’s integration page About Flashtract: Flashtract is the fastest-growing billing solution in construction, simplifying payment applications for general contractors and subcontractors, eliminating payment delays and profit losses. Flashtract was built specifically for construction and works alongside contractors’ existing technologies like accounting programs, ERP systems, and project management tools. About Sage : Sage is the global market leader for technology that helps small and medium businesses perform at their best. Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support with our partners to manage finances, operations, and people. We believe in doing everything we can to help people be the best they can be, so the combined efforts of 13,000 Sage colleagues working with businesses and communities make a real difference to the world.

