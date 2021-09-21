Flashtract Named one of The Top Construction Technology Firms™
Construction Executive Names Flashtract one of the Top Construction Technology Firms of 2021ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 20, 2021, Construction Executive Magazine named Flashtract one of The Top Construction Technology Firms™. This inaugural list showcases the tech firms in the construction industry which had the most impact throughout the year. Flashtract was selected in the financial technology, invoice payment, and automation category. “I would like to personally express my appreciation for your participation in this important report which makes it possible for CE to provide an honest, insightful, and comprehensive list of the most influential firms in construction technology.” Donald Berry, National Sales Representative at Construction Executive said.
Ben Conry, co-founder, and head of customer success went through the interview process with Construction Executive. He discussed the value Flashtract brings to customers through simplified payment application and lien waiver management, as well as the changing landscape of construction technology, “..they [construction finance professionals] want to use less paper and communicate in real-time with all project stakeholders regardless of whether they are in the office. Connecting the back office with project stakeholders, including subcontractors, makes for more efficient project execution in addition to the field technology they are already using.”
About Flashtract: Flashtract is the fastest-growing billing solution in construction, simplifying payment applications for general contractors and subcontractors, eliminating payment delays and profit losses. Flashtract was built specifically for construction and works alongside contractors’ existing technologies like accounting programs, ERP systems, and project management tools.
About Construction Executive: Construction Executive is the magazine for the business of construction. It reaches more than 55,000 commercial, industrial and institutional contractors and construction-related business owners and has won more than 20 editorial awards. Since first being published by Associated Builders and Contractors Services Corp. in 2003, the magazine has served as the leading source for news, market developments, and business issues impacting the construction industry.
