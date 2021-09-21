Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,975 in the last 365 days.

Flashtract Named one of The Top Construction Technology Firms™

The Construction Executive Top Construction Firms of 2021 Logo

Construction Executive Top Tech Construction 2021

Construction Executive Names Flashtract one of the Top Construction Technology Firms of 2021

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 20, 2021, Construction Executive Magazine named Flashtract one of The Top Construction Technology Firms™. This inaugural list showcases the tech firms in the construction industry which had the most impact throughout the year. Flashtract was selected in the financial technology, invoice payment, and automation category. “I would like to personally express my appreciation for your participation in this important report which makes it possible for CE to provide an honest, insightful, and comprehensive list of the most influential firms in construction technology.” Donald Berry, National Sales Representative at Construction Executive said.

Ben Conry, co-founder, and head of customer success went through the interview process with Construction Executive. He discussed the value Flashtract brings to customers through simplified payment application and lien waiver management, as well as the changing landscape of construction technology, “..they [construction finance professionals] want to use less paper and communicate in real-time with all project stakeholders regardless of whether they are in the office. Connecting the back office with project stakeholders, including subcontractors, makes for more efficient project execution in addition to the field technology they are already using.”

Click here to read more about the nomination and other industry-leading technology firms.

About Flashtract: Flashtract is the fastest-growing billing solution in construction, simplifying payment applications for general contractors and subcontractors, eliminating payment delays and profit losses. Flashtract was built specifically for construction and works alongside contractors’ existing technologies like accounting programs, ERP systems, and project management tools.

About Construction Executive: Construction Executive is the magazine for the business of construction. It reaches more than 55,000 commercial, industrial and institutional contractors and construction-related business owners and has won more than 20 editorial awards. Since first being published by Associated Builders and Contractors Services Corp. in 2003, the magazine has served as the leading source for news, market developments, and business issues impacting the construction industry.

Lauren Pesola
Flashtract
+1 866-777-1540
marketing@flashtract.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Flashtract Named one of The Top Construction Technology Firms™

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.