New Wellness App Helps Aid in the Prevention of Out-of-Hospital Premature Natural Death
The Heath Science Index (HSI) app is designed as a tool for medical practitioners to monitor a patient’s treatment.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erik Knutson, M.S.C, is a Change Management Expert, former Sr. Program Manager at Microsoft, and President & CEO of One Item Inc., who for the past five years has been spearheading the development of mobile apps for healing, resilience, and self-improvement.
The goal of his vision and their unique technology is to make life better for citizens through offering sound solutions that provide direction and care.
Knutson’s passion is to use his talents and his technological know-how “to develop tools which help those in need and bring to the surface the key items with the biggest impact on their well-being, and life-balance,” he explains.
One Item’s newest app, The Health Science Index (HSI), is focused on the medical industry. One of the nation’s top 6 medical science research institutions, The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences (UAMS), has a long-standing program called the Lincoln Project. They have recently partnered with Knutson and his expert team at One Item Inc. to launch the Health Science Index app to assist in the mitigation efforts by UAMS related to early death rates in underserved communities.
The UAMS Lincoln Project involves a team of researchers that has combined its experience and research capabilities, to determine ways to prevent Out of Hospital Premature Natural Death (OHPND), which strikes citizens in rural areas and disadvantaged populations at a disproportionately high rate.
The social and emotional well-being of an individual plays a significant role in their cardiovascular health. Those who live in medically underserved, rural areas are at most risk of developing conditions like cardiovascular disease, which is preventable with adequate intervention. However, cardiovascular disease is unfortunately a leading cause of out-of-hospital premature death in rural areas.
The factors that proportionately contribute to premature death, include genetic predisposition, social circumstances, environmental exposure, healthcare, and behavioral patterns. Of those, behavioral and lifestyle patterns play a striking 40 per cent role, while social circumstances play a 15 per cent role, and healthcare is a 10 per cent contributing factor. By addressing and improving these three contributing factors alone, the rate of out-of-hospital premature deaths could be reduced by nearly 60 per cent.
The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences recognized the importance of health determinants for its out-of-hospital premature death program in communities at need.
The Heath Science Index app is designed as a tool for medical practitioners to monitor a patient’s treatment, as well as their progress. In addition, the patient also plays an active role in their own healthcare and emotional well-being, and with HSI the ability to maintain a healthier and happier life is far more achievable.
The Health Science Index app works “by continually assessing a patient’s health and wellness priorities, on an individual level, and enables two-way communication of these priorities between the patient and their healthcare providers,” adds Knutson.
The reality of healthcare in rural areas of Arkansas, and throughout the United States, is they are in desperate need. Only 9 per cent of America’s physicians reside and work in rural communities, yet 26 per cent of all Americans live in rural communities, and over 40 per cent of Americans live farther than a 60-minute drive to a healthcare center. In addition, Medicare reimbursement significantly underfunds rural access hospitals.
This innovative initiative will provide much needed healthcare relief to rural communities, while at the same time empowering those communities to improve the health and wellness of their neighbors and fellow community members.
The UAMS Lincoln Project, along with the highly skilled and technological expertise of Knutson and his team at One Item Inc., will undoubtedly provide those in underserved, rural areas with help they so desperately need.
