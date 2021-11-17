Agape Care Group selects Spartanburg County as new home for corporate headquarters

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Agape Care Group, a leading hospice, palliative and pediatric comfort care provider, today announced plans to expand its presence and locate the company’s corporate headquarters in Spartanburg County. The $3 million investment will create 76 new jobs.

With more than 20 years’ experience, Agape Care Group – a portfolio company of Charlotte-based Ridgemont Equity Partners – supports patients touched by advanced illness, providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences.

Locating in the historic Montgomery Building at 187 N. Church Street in downtown Spartanburg, the company will utilize more than 13,000 square feet of recently renovated space to house knowledge-based jobs and other skilled clerical positions.

Operations are expected to be online in May 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Agape Care Group team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Substantial growth over the last few years has necessitated a larger corporate headquarters. We were drawn to all the downtown Spartanburg area offers and are excited about our ability to recruit and retain top talent with our new offices in the historic Montgomery Building. We are appreciative of the support shown to Agape by the city of Spartanburg and OneSpartanburg, Inc. and look forward to our pending move.” -Agape Care Group CEO Troy Yarborough

“It is a testament to the excellence of our state when a company decides to establish their headquarters in South Carolina. We welcome Agape Care Group to their new home and celebrate the 76 new jobs they are bringing to the downtown Spartanburg area.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“With Agape Care Group expanding in Spartanburg County and locating its headquarters in downtown Spartanburg, we celebrate another big win for the state and local community. We look forward to watching their continued growth for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Agape Care locating downtown is the latest success that has been fueled by the collaborative nature of our community. This project is a great example of the city of Spartanburg and Spartanburg County working together to attract high-wage jobs.” -Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt