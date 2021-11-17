New VILO 60w Post Top Light

Access Fixtures has launched a new 60w LED post top light for commercial and municipal applications.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released a new 60w LED post top fixture, the VILO. VILO is a commercial-grade LED post top fixture with classic architectural appeal that won’t break the bank. It is rugged and durable with a die cast aluminum housing, polycarbonate lens and an IP65 rating against water and dust. VILO utilizes NEMA 4 x 3 optics and a prismatic polycarbonate lens to direct light down and out from up to 20’ high.

“The VILO is a classic post top lighting fixture for walkways, streets, parks, gardens, and more,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “This fixture is budget friendly and comes with all the features you would expect from a commercial grade LED light fixture.”

VILO is available in either 120-277v or 347-480v. In addition to being IP65 rated, it is also UL and DLC listed. VILO has an L70 rating of 66,000 hours. This fixture comes standard in 5000K and has an impressive color rendering index of 86. VILO emits 101 lumens per watt for a total lumen output of 5,835 lumens. VILO can be mounted on poles up to 20’ high, and the fixture mounts on a 2 ⅞” tenon. This fixture is lightweight at only 17.6 pounds and constructed from rugged die cast aluminum. Need a custom color? VILO is available in standard black or a custom RAL color of choice. A photocell option is also available. Optics are NEMA type 4 x 3 and photometric data is available upon request. Questions about whether or not VILO would work for a project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.