Anthem Injury Lawyers Sponsors Magical Forest
Anthem Injury Lawyers sponsors Magical Forest at Opportunity Village, a festive winter celebration complete with glittering lights, rides, and tasty food.
Opportunity Village is thrilled to have Anthem Injury Lawyers as a partner for the 30th anniversary of the Magical Forest.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthem Injury Lawyers is excited to announce that it is a sponsor of the Magical Forest at Opportunity Village.
— Opportunity Village Director of Development Gregory Gudenkauf
For 30 years, Opportunity Village has welcomed family and friends to share in the holiday cheer at the Magical Forest. Serving Southern Nevada, Opportunity Village provides a wide range of programs and services for over 3,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Magical Forest is a festive winter celebration complete with tons of glittering lights, family rides, tasty food, and lots of holiday spirit. The Magical Forest is open to the public from Friday, November 26, 2021 through January 2, 2022. It is located at 6300 W Oakey Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada 89146 and tickets are required for admission.
All proceeds from the Magical Forest go towards supporting the services provided by Opportunity Village. Anthem Injury Lawyers is proud to support this wonderful organization. This year, Anthem Injury Lawyers donated $2,500. In addition to the donation, the team at Anthem Injury Lawyers had a great time decorating a house and tree for the festivities. Look for the law firm’s display when you visit the Magical Forest.
Opportunity Village Director of Development Gregory Gudenkauf commented, “Opportunity Village is thrilled to have Anthem Injury Lawyers as a partner for the 30th anniversary of the Magical Forest.”
Gregory continued, “Sponsorship donors are crucial, not just to the success of our events, but to ensuring that our organization is able to continue offering life-changing programs and services to thousands of people with disabilities in Southern Nevada. The decorations on the house and tree look great!”
Award-winning personal injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers is a team of experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers based in Henderson, Nevada serving Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Reno and Clark County. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem specializes in personal injury claims. The law firm offers complimentary consultations.
Anthem Injury Lawyers has strong ties to Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. Puneet thereafter graduated from Green Valley High School. After attending the UNLV Honors College for two years, Puneet decided to finish his undergraduate studies in Accounting at the University of Arizona. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Puneet returned to Southern Nevada and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Puneet clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. After this clerkship, Puneet clerked for the Supreme Court of Nevada.
Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Anthony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. After a few years, Anthony transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm. Anthony specialized in representing large and small businesses.
For more information, contact:
(702) 857-6000
PR@AnthemInjuryLaw.com
Anthem Injury Lawyers
3145 St. Rose Parkway
Suite #220
Henderson, Nevada 89052
https://www.antheminjurylaw.com
Kim DelMonico
Anthem Injury Lawyers
+1 702-857-6000
PR@AnthemInjuryLaw.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other