Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,396 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/ Retail theft, Unlawful trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B404725

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Jonathan Hall

                             

 

STATION: Vermont State Police  - Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2021 @ 1157 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dick’s Sporting Goods, 320 US Route 7, Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

                      Unlawful Trespass

                      

 

ACCUSED: JoAnne Davis

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:           

On November 17, 2021, at approximately 1147 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a complaint that JoAnne Davis was trespassing in Dick’s Sporting Goods in Rutland Town, VT. Davis had previously been trespassed from the store by law enforcement.  Upon arrival, Troopers observed Davis exit the store running with a large number of items. Davis attempted to run from Troopers but was apprehended a short distance away. During the investigation, it was learned that Davis had stolen approximately $1500 worth of product from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Davis was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court; Criminal Division for Retail Theft, and Unlawful Trespass. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/24/2022 at 1000 hours            

COURT: Vermont County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/ Retail theft, Unlawful trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.