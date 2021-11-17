Rutland Barracks/ Retail theft, Unlawful trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B404725

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Vermont State Police - Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2021 @ 1157 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dick’s Sporting Goods, 320 US Route 7, Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: JoAnne Davis

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 17, 2021, at approximately 1147 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a complaint that JoAnne Davis was trespassing in Dick’s Sporting Goods in Rutland Town, VT. Davis had previously been trespassed from the store by law enforcement. Upon arrival, Troopers observed Davis exit the store running with a large number of items. Davis attempted to run from Troopers but was apprehended a short distance away. During the investigation, it was learned that Davis had stolen approximately $1500 worth of product from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Davis was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court; Criminal Division for Retail Theft, and Unlawful Trespass.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/24/2022 at 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No