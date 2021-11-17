Microbe Formulas Sponsors Eagle High School Football

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Meridian Health Company Sponsors Local High School Football Team Through the Fall 2021 Season

Eagle High football is incredibly grateful for Microbe Formulas and their generous support of the program.” — Deven Davis

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas was a proud sponsor of the local Eagle High School football team during their fall 2021 season that began in August and ran until their semifinal game last week. Eagle High School relies on sponsors like Microbe Formulas to fund their football program by covering the costs associated with traveling and more.

Eagle High School Football Advertising Coordinator, Deven Davis, shares, “Eagle High football is incredibly grateful for Microbe Formulas and their generous support of the program. The Microbe sponsorship contributed to the team’s travel budget to Coeur d’Alene for a recent playoff victory and so much more. We are so thankful.”

The varsity football team finished the season with a record of 9 wins and 3 losses. One of the biggest games of the season was the playoff game against Coeur d’Alene High School that finished with a 23-14 victory. This led Eagle into the state semifinals on November 11th where they put their hearts on the field against Pocatello’s Highland High School. They barely lost with a close score of 27-29, ending their 2021 season.

Dave Huffman, Vice President of Marketing at Microbe, says, “I love sports. Watching my son play basketball in school has made me love it even more. Any chance we have to help kids, especially in our own community, have the opportunity to feel like they are a part of something, we take advantage of it.”

The Eagle High School football team is one of many local teams and organizations that Microbe Formulas sponsors. They also partner with the Boise Hawks, Boise State University Broncos, the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Community Outreach Behavioral Services, the Spirit of Boise Balloon Festival, and much more.

