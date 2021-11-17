TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,131,269

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $1,041,339 against 35 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: sixteen air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, one municipal solid waste, one municipal wastewater discharge, three petroleum storage tank, two public water system, one sludge and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for three municipal solid waste, four petroleum storage tank, one public water system and one water quality.

In addition, on Nov. 9 and 16, the executive director approved penalties totaling $89,930 against 33 entities.

