TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,131,269

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $1,041,339 against 35 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: sixteen air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, one municipal solid waste, one municipal wastewater discharge, three petroleum storage tank, two public water system, one sludge and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for three municipal solid waste, four petroleum storage tank, one public water system and one water quality.

In addition, on Nov. 9 and 16, the executive director approved penalties totaling $89,930 against 33 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15, 2021. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

 

TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,131,269

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

