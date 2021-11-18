Obsidian™ redefines home theatre entertainment: Meet the new era in innovative projection screens for movies and more!
For us, it has been very fulfilling to turn our technology into something that's actually viable, so we've made our technology for the first time to create an impact at home.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a new line of projection screens that just launched on the market.
This new technology will definitely amp up the home entertainment experience on many levels. This new brand will take home entertainment into another zone – one that audiences won’t soon forget.
Chris Cavalieri and Adrian Kitai originally developed the Obsidian™ screen to revolutionize the commercial signage market because the shapes and tiles of the Nano-filter ALR projection screen technology make digital signage simple, where the only limit on the display is the limit of the imagination.
Then COVID-19 hit, which led to shifting their focus toward the home entertainment market.
“For us, it has been very fulfilling to turn our technology into something that's actually viable, so we've made our technology for the first time to create an impact at home,” explains Cavalieri.
“Obsidian™ uses the most effective, versatile, and seamless Nano-filter ALR projection screen technology that allows for crystal-clear and glare-free viewing from all angles,” he adds.
The lightweight Obsidian™ screen and matching projector is shipped directly to consumers, with everything needed to be set-up in as little as 30 minutes. Unlike other home theatre screens, no assembly is required.
Due to the lightweight and flexible screen technology, the Obsidian™ screen can be made to any size for home use. The screen itself is only a quarter-of-an-inch-thick, or about six millimeters, and is extremely lightweight. A 110-inch screen weighs only 25 pounds (12 kilograms), making it very simple to hang on any wall at home.
Obsidian has a few brands that are worth highlighting: INFINITE, INFINITE+, and Platinum, with prices ranging from about $1500 (CDN) to $3,000 (CDN).
For those who want the whole kit with projector, and more, then prices may range from $4,000 to $6,000 – all depending on space, desires, and needs.
In other words, purchasing this new technology to “wow” family, friends, and neighbors can be achieved on a budget, or the sky is the limit.
The name Obsidian™ is a play-off of the actual obsidian rock from volcano lava that has been used across history to make tools, ornaments, and mirrors.
Over the past couple of years, the pandemic has forced many people indoors, and the home entertainment industry has exploded.
With millions “cutting the cord from their cable TV providers, switching to streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV or Disney Plus for their movies or sports, people are looking for ways to improve their home entertainment experience, and the Obsidian™ screen takes everything to a whole new level,” says Kitai.
The Obsidian™ screen also comes with a projector, so there isn't a need to run around trying to find one. As Cavalieri explains, “We've tested it and found very select projectors that work great out-of-the-box, so it saves so many headaches and gives you the very best performance.”
He laughs, “The set-up is super simple too. You don't need a PhD in geometric corrections to do it.”
The Obsidian™ projection screen is poised to revolutionize the home entertainment industry by bringing theatre quality viewing directly into living rooms, with the versatility of a lightweight, flexible, and glare-free screen and high-quality projector.
Obsidian™ is a member of The Forge – a business incubator funded by McMaster University, serving novel and scalable startups in the Hamilton, Greater Toronto and Niagara Regions.
To learn more about this new technology and to improve your home theatre experience, visit www.obsidianscreens.com
