Industrial Video & Control Selected for Emerson’s DeltaV™ Alliance Program
NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Video & Control (IVC), a global provider of industrial video solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been selected for Emerson’s DeltaV Alliance program. As a DeltaV Alliance member, IVC will work with Emerson’s project management teams to deliver complementary, high-quality industrial cameras and video monitoring solutions to Emerson’s process automation customers.
The DeltaV™ Alliance program consists of a small number of best-in-class companies that work closely with Emerson to ensure product interoperability, formal processes for technical support, and lifecycle management of deployed solutions. Only products that deliver excellent value and meet Emerson’s strict approval process are selected for the Alliance Program. Emerson process automation customers who purchase products from Alliance Partners benefit from a single-source approach, reducing risks and costs.
IVC has been an Emerson Strategic Partner for nearly 15 years. During that time, IVC has delivered quality video solutions — rugged IP video cameras and feature-rich video management software — to a wide range of Emerson customers in the oil and gas, metals, and manufacturing industries. Built to withstand harsh and hazardous environments, IVC’s cameras are certified for use in Class I Division 1, ATEX, and IECEx areas. IVC’s video management software easily integrates live video into DeltaV Operate and DeltaV Live HMI screens and correlates stored video clips with historical SCADA data. With IVC’s video solutions, Emerson customers benefit from improved operational awareness, site safety, and facility security.
“We are thrilled to build upon our long and successful partnership with Emerson as a DeltaV Alliance member,” said Michael Hrinishin, technical sales manager at IVC. “IVC brings tremendous industrial video experience to Emerson projects which will be a win for Emerson’s customers worldwide.”
To learn more about IVC’s partnership with Emerson, visit www.ivcco.com/emerson.
About Industrial Video & Control Company (IVC)
Founded in 2001, IVC is a leading supplier of cameras and video systems specifically designed for industrial applications. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, IVC provides IP-based video solutions by combining high-quality cameras, enclosures, and software for industrial, commercial, and military applications. IVC’s success in the market is driven by high-quality products, cost-effective solutions, and outstanding service. Based in the greater Boston area, IVC provides industrial video solutions to customers around the globe.
