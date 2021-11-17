After 47 Years Working for Getz Fire Equipment, 2nd Generation Owner Rod Getz Has Announced His Retirement

Wishing Rod the best in his retirement, Getz Fire is proud to celebrate his career and many accomplishments as they usher in the 3rd generation of leadership

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rod Getz - son of founder Melvin Getz and member of the second generation of leadership at Getz Fire Equipment - is retiring after 47 years with the company. Through his years of leadership, he has helped add 65 employees and $19 million in annual revenue since taking over for his father almost 22 years ago. His work in acquisitions greatly contributed to Getz Fire Equipment’s growth, along with adding new product lines, expanding their customer territory, and gaining access to new manufacturers. His current leadership position will be taken over by his two sons - Jason and Jesse Getz.

With the announcement of his retirement, Rod is not only leaving behind a legacy at Getz Fire, but also in the fire safety industry. Rod served on the committee and as president of the National Association of Fire Equipment Distributors, along with serving on the NFPA 10 committee, NFPA 96 committee, board of the local Better Business Bureau, Illinois State Fire Marshal advisory board, and as board member and president of the International Kitchen Exhaust Cleaning Association. His expertise and experience greatly impacted many other individuals in the fire equipment industry throughout the years.

When asked about taking over the business for his father, son Jason Getz said he and his brother “are honored to be in this position. Our dad and grandpa are icons and mentors to my brother and me. We wish our dad the best in this next stage of retirement.” As their business continues to grow, the next generation of leadership will keep close to the vision Rod and Melvin had for Getz Fire Equipment, and make great contributions to the fire safety industry for many years to come.

About Getz Fire:

Getz Fire Equipment’s mission is to protect lives and property. You can rely on the team at Getz Fire Equipment for effective solutions to be prepared to handle fire emergencies safely. Regardless of whether you need fire protection supplies, restaurant fire systems, an Ansul system, or even fire extinguisher training in Illinois, our professionals are here to help. We have been meeting the fire protection safety needs of our customers since 1957.