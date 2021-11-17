Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) Receives Grant From the Albertson's Foundation
Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) Hurricane Ida Supplies.jpeg
Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016), a Louisiana nonprofit search and rescue organization, was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Albertson's Foundation.DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016), a Louisiana-based non-profit search and rescue organization, was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Albertson's Foundation. The funds will be used to replenish funds spent during previous hurricanes to help get disaster victims back on their feet.
The grant will be used to purchase food and other necessities for disaster victims, including medicines.
The funds will also be used to replenish the organization's existing inventory of supplies distributed at their warehouse and for a refrigerated trailer, which will help transport medicine safely before, during, and after the disaster strikes.
Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) plans to have the trailer wrapped with their logo, as well as the Albertson's Foundation logo.
About the Albertson's Foundation
The Albertsons Companies Foundation is dedicated to bettering the lives of people in our neighborhoods. They support causes that impact their customers' lives and create awareness through their stores, vendors, and customers. The foundation takes pride in ensuring that most of the funds are directed to local organizations, focusing on improving the quality of life for communities served by Albertsons Companies
In 2020 alone, they:
- Donated $239 Million in funds to feed those in need
- Reached 13 MIllion individuals
- Helped over 3000 Organizations like Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016)
- Provided 350 Million meals to feed hungry families, including 35 Million breakfasts for kids
- Invested $9 Million in BIPOC communities (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities via hunger programs
- Invested $10.4 Million in schools to feed hungry children during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Provided $472k to feed hungry seniors
- Invested $4 Million dedicated to creating innovative programs to unlock new ways to feed people.
- Connected 65,000 people with SNAP benefits.
How can you help the Albertson's Foundation?
The Albertsons Companies Foundation encourages individuals and companies to support their organization. You can help by donating on their website and learning more about the foundation at http://national.albertsonscompaniesfoundation.org/about-us/.
About Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016)
Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) is a Louisiana-based non-profit search and rescue organization formed immediately after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 by community members.
Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) is a non-profit, tax-exempt entity dedicated to saving lives through community service. They are a volunteer organization that has saved countless people during various natural disasters since their founding.
The Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) mission is to perform search and rescue efforts during natural disasters, including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and more.
Additionally, Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) is active in their local communities to help support various causes, including donating school supplies to elementary schools, cleaning local waterways, and more.
How can you help Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016)?
Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) needs additional funds and volunteers to help support their efforts in saving lives.
You can help by:
- Donating on their website
- Volunteering your time by joining them on disaster relief missions
- Purchasing items from their online store
Through generous donations and partnerships from volunteers and organizations like the Albertsons Foundation, Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) can save lives.
To learn more about Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) or to donate, visit https://pinnaclesar.org.
Clint Sanchez
BlakSheep Creative
+ +1 2255053834
clint@clintsanchez.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other