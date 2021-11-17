FM 79 Lamar County

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a small portion of FM 79 near State Loop 286 around Paris will be closed to traffic beginning Nov. 17, 2021.

The closure will enable replacement of a failed box culvert under the roadway. Contractor Highway 19 Construction LLC will perform the culvert replacement in a project valued at more than $171,000. The target date for completion of this repair work is Dec. 24, 2021.

The affected portion of FM 79 is near CR 31300 (NW 30th Street) and the Scottie’s Shamrock convenience store. Signed detours will guide traffic around this location while repairs are underway. The closure is expected to be in place until Nov. 23-24, 2021, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are advised to use another route while this work is underway. They are also asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.