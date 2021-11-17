iCERT Elects Board Officers for 2022
One year terms begin Jan. 1, 2022NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies, Inc. (iCERT), the nation’s only trade association composed exclusively of commercial public safety technology and related organizations, has elected its Board Officers for 2022.
iCERT’s Board Officers for 2022 are:
- Chairman: Eric Hagerson, T-Mobile
- Vice-Chairman: Duane Anderson, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc, a JVCKENWOOD Company
- Past Chairman: David Jones, Mission Critical Partners
- Treasurer: Mary Boyd, Intrado
- Secretary: Lynne Houserman, Motorola Solutions
“On behalf of iCERT, I congratulate and thank these dedicated iCERT members for once again stepping up to provide leadership to our organization. I look forward to working alongside them during the next year to continue to grow iCERT, as well as increase iCERT’s relevance and impact in support of public safety,” noted George Kelemen, iCERT’s Executive Director.
The iCERT Board Officers’ new one-year terms begin on January 1, 2022.
About Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies
The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (“iCERT”) is the only trade association exclusively representing commercial enterprises and software providers in the field of critical communications and emergency response technologies. iCERT plays an important role in addressing public policy issues impacting funding, regulation, and the impact of established vendors and entrepreneurs in the emergency calling, communications, and response ecosystem. iCERT members understand that business leaders’ expertise can assist public policymakers and agency professionals as they address complex choices regarding advanced communications technology alternatives. Find out more at www.theindustrycouncil.org.
