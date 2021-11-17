From Maine State Police Troop F

Amish receive minor injuries after a vehicle collided with horse and buggy

On Nov. 16, 2021, Nancy Perkins, 77, of Patten, was driving north on State Route 11 (Station Road), Stacyville, in her 2019 Ford when she truck the back of a an Amish horse/buggy being driven by Lydia Miller, 31, of Stacyville and occupied by Miller’s three daughters, also going north on Station Road. Miller and the three girls were ejected from the buggy and crashed on the ground to the right of the roadway. Perkins’ vehicle continued north striking a mailbox on the Station Road before coming to rest on the opposite side of the driveway.

Perkins was not injured in the collision.

Miller had some abrasions to her hands but did not want to be seen by the on-scene EMTs.

Two girls were taken by Patten Ambulance to a doctor in Patten for minor injuries.

The horse did not appear to be injured and was removed from the scene by other members of the Amish community.

Perkins’s vehicle was towed from the roadway by Hayes Towing (Stacyville).