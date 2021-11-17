On Sunday, November 14, 2021, Augusta Police Officers and Detectives, State Police Detectives, and Evidence Response Team Members as well as an Investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) responded to a wooded area behind Central Maine Power’s main building at the end of Edison Dr. in Augusta. A hunter located human remains there Saturday. Since the discovery was not reported until Saturday evening the scene was secured until Sunday to be processed. The remains were removed by the OCME and the office will examine them to determine the identification of the remains. State Police Detectives believe the remains have been there more than a year, likely longer than that.

There is nothing suspicious and no indication of foul play of any kind.

Augusta Police Detectives are looking into potential missing persons.