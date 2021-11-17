Submit Release
Secretary of State Issues A Certificate of Election for House District 76

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, November 17, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— In accordance with state law, the Special General Election for House District 76 has been cancelled, and the sole, legally qualified candidate, Patrice “Penni” McClammy, was issued a Certificate of Election.

According to Alabama law, the Secretary of State may issue a Certificate of Election if a candidate is the sole, certified contender on the date of the scheduled primary election. In this case, the Democratic Party only certified one candidate for their primary election, and the Republican Party did not certify any candidates. Also, no independent or third-party candidates obtained ballot access by the close of business on the November 16th primary date. As a result, Patrice McClammy was issued a Certificate of Election on November 17, 2021, and she can be sworn in to represent House District 76 in the Alabama State House.

If you have any questions or need more information, call the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.

 

 

###

