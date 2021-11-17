Ag Society Annual Meeting and Forum to Take Place January 6, 2022

The New York State Agricultural Society will host the 190th Annual Meeting and Agricultural Forum on January 6, 2022. The Forum, which is traditionally the oldest and largest meeting of its kind in the State, returns in-person in 2022, bringing together representatives from all sectors of the agri-food system and natural resource industry at the Syracuse OnCenter. This upcoming year’s forum will focus on “Growing a Greener Planet,” with panelists and speakers discussing research, technology, and policy-making that will help fight climate change and provide economic opportunities for stakeholders. State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball will deliver the 2022 State of Agriculture Address.

Commissioner Ball said, “I am pleased we will all be able to gather in person once again at the annual Agricultural Society Meeting and Forum. At the 2022 Forum, we will be discussing the impacts of climate change on our farmers and the agricultural industry. I thank the New York State Agricultural Society for making this upcoming year’s meeting and forum possible and look forward to these important discussions on policy areas that are a priority for the State.”

Mark Modzeleski, President of the New York State Agricultural Society, said, “Over the past two years, our industry has navigated unprecedented waters as people across the globe have struggled with a multitude of pandemic challenges. While markets and supply will continue to ebb and flow, the forecast on climate change and how the agri-food system and natural resource industry will be impacted by emerging policy, new technology, and consumer demand is still unclear. I’m looking forward to our January 6th Forum to talk about “Growing a Greener Planet” and how agriculturists will play a concerted new role in carbon harvesting.”

2022 Agricultural Society Forum Program

Kicking off the forum at 9:00 a.m., the Morning Keynote session will welcome A.G. Kawamura, a third generation produce grower and shipper as well as former Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture. He is also the founding co-chair of Solutions from the Land, a nationally recognized non-profit that is developing innovative and sustainable climate smart collaborations for 21st century agriculture.

At 10:30 a.m., Suzanne Hunt, who is the seventh generation on her family’s farm and 40-year-old sustainable winery, and Brian Steinmuller from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, will discuss issues and strategy that are driving environmental and climate change policy in Albany.

The afternoon session at 2:15 pm will welcome Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean Benjamin Houlton, who will moderate a panel on agriculture’s decarbonization opportunities. Panelists include Tristan Brown, Associate Professor of Energy Resource Economics and Director of the Bioeconomy Development Institute at SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry; Aaron Ristow, Agricultural Stewardship Program Manager at American Farmland Trust who is leading the Genesee River Watershed Demo Farm Network; and Tinia Pina, founder and CEO of Re-Nuble, Inc., an agricultural technology company headquartered in New York City, which uses organic cycling science technology to transform unrecoverable vegetative food byproducts into a platform of sustainable technologies for soilless farming.

Following the panel presentation, Commissioner Ball will provide his annual State of Agriculture Address. He will report on the State’s ongoing efforts to support New York’s farmers and agricultural businesses to incorporate best practices to protect the environment and mitigate the impacts of climate change. He will also discuss the State’s role on the New York State Climate Action Council, a 22-member committee that will prepare a Scoping Plan to achieve the State’s bold clean energy and climate agenda.

Honorees in Eight Award Categories to be Recognized

In 2022, the New York State Agricultural Society will honor individuals and businesses who have lifted the state’s agricultural and food industry to new heights in terms of environmental stewardship, consumer outreach, farm safety, and the production of quality, safe food. The Ag Society honors will be presented in eight categories including:

Ag Promotion, Business of the Year, Next Generation Farmer, Farm Safety, Ag Journalism, FFA Chapter of the Year, Distinguished Service Citation, and Century & Bicentennial Farms.

The full day’s program and registration information are available at www.nysagsociety.org or contact Executive Secretary Ann Noble Shephard at [email protected] or (315) 727-5449.

About the New York State Agricultural Society

Established in 1832, the mission of the New York State Agricultural Society is to build a robust future for New York’s food, agricultural, and natural resource industries by providing networking and educational opportunities for its strongest advocates, decision-makers, and aspiring leaders. Agriculture is a major economic driver in New York State, generating more than $5 billion worth of annual economic activity statewide and providing a livelihood for residents across all 62 counties. More than 700 members of the New York State Agricultural Society strive to build a better understanding and positive working relationships with neighbors, consumers, and government leaders.