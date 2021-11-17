RegScan Announces New HTEGo! Release
RegScan EHS Compliance
RegScan, Inc.is pleased to announce the release of the HTEGo!, the mobile version of its popular HazMat Trucking Enforcer service.WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegScan, Inc., a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability professionals, is pleased to announce the release of the HTEGo!, the mobile version of its popular HazMat Trucking Enforcer service. HazMat Trucking Enforcer contains a wide array of tools and interfaces that provide the hazmat highway transportation specialist the proper placarding, trailer markings, and segregation information to stay in compliance, avoid fines, and keep the roads safe.
HTEGo! allows users to generate placarding compliance results for the highway transportation of hazmat cargo from any mobile, tablet, or desktop web browser. This new version allows the storage of saved truckloads in the cloud or to the user’s local network. Based on current regulatory content, HTEGo! users will be able to easily plug in hazmat shipping manifest information and get the right placarding, trailer markings, and segregation information to stay in compliance, avoid fines, and keep the roads safe.
“Offering HTEGo! as a mobile-friendly version of our popular Hazmat Trucking Enforcer aligns with RegScan’s efforts to bring best-in-class content to our clients where they need it most,” said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of RegScan, Inc. “Our desktop HazMat Trucking Enforcer products are some of our most trusted in the hazmat transportation compliance field, and now they can be used on the go.”
In addition to bringing popular features from RegScan’s desktop product to the web, HTEGo! also directly integrates with client systems with RegScan’s new API. The API is a secure interface between the client systems and RegScan, allowing clients to access and modify saved loads and compliance placards in the cloud. To learn more about HTEGo! visit: http://hazmat.regscan.com/
About RegScan
Based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, RegScan has provided compliance solutions for Health, Safety, and Environmental practitioners at Fortune 1000 companies for over 30 years.
RegScan delivers on-demand global EHS compliance and sustainability solutions. RegScan clients have confidence that they have most accurate and up-to-date information available to strengthen compliance and sustainability programs regardless of where in the world they operate. RegScan serves companies and professionals across industries, including Manufacturing, Transportation and Distribution, Logistics, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, and Governments.
Ryan Donahue
RegScan, Inc.
+1 5702442168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn