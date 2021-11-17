Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,429 in the last 365 days.

MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech establishing operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech, a cloud-based, emergency medical services (EMS) software and billing solutions company, today announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $500,000 investment will create 24 new jobs in the downtown Spartanburg area.

MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech provides cloud-based software solutions and revenue cycle management (RCM) to support hundreds of private and municipal EMS providers across the U.S.

Locating to a soft-landing space at Spartanburg Community College’s downtown campus, MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech will be providing RCM services to over 100 EMS agencies. Healthcare claims specialists will make up the bulk of the workforce with supporting finance, human resources and administrative functions as well.

Operations are expected to be online later this month. Individuals interested in joining the MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech team should visit www.emtechbilling.com.

QUOTES

“Working with the team in Spartanburg has been tremendous. We looked at a half-dozen cities across the Southeast and nothing came close to what Spartanburg could offer when it comes to talent, teamwork, support and opportunities for growth.” -MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech CEO Rob Rodrigues

“South Carolina is experiencing tremendous growth in the tech-based office sector, and today’s announcement by MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech is yet another welcome addition to our state’s business community. We look forward to partnering with this great company for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Team South Carolina congratulates MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech on their new operations in Spartanburg County. From our professional workforce to our robust technology network, South Carolina has become an ideal destination for corporate office operations.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The collaborative nature of Spartanburg absolutely helps us bring new economic development here. This investment by MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech is evidence of that, and further solidifies our efforts to diversify Spartanburg’s workforce and bring knowledge-based jobs downtown.” -Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt

You just read:

MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech establishing operations in Spartanburg County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.