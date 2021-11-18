Solifi Builds Q3’21 Momentum with Pan-European Growth in Asset and Automotive Finance

Open Finance Platform Drives Mission-Critical Business Operations Across Europe.

MILTON KEYNES, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 17, 2021 Solifi (formerly IDS), a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced several key successes across Europe that demonstrate customer confidence in our ability to deliver on a global scale and set the stage for future growth. With our open finance platform, companies can accelerate their digital transformation journey, launch new products and services rapidly, and enter new markets with ease.

“Our SaaS platform – a key enabler of friction-free growth – is built to allow customers to transform their current legacy systems environment, create a digital-first business model, and futureproof their business for decades,” says David Hamilton, Solifi CEO. “I am delighted with our third-quarter growth in Europe. Our teams were highly focused on delivering secure and scalable SaaS solutions to some of Europe’s leading asset and automotive finance companies through a proven agile project methodology. I look forward to continued partnerships with our customers in support of their growth goals and objectives.”

Several leading equipment and automotive finance companies recently selected Solifi to transform their business operations and expand their geographical reach with multi-country implementations across Europe. Highlights from Q3’21 include:

Global networking and cybersecurity manufacturer – equipment finance migration

• Go-live of equipment finance business covering 14 countries across Europe including UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, and the Nordics in 7 months

• Consolidated four contract management systems to our single, global, and highly scalable software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform

Global office equipment manufacturer – equipment finance migration

• New project to move the customer’s equipment finance business to our end-to-end SaaS solution

• Global rollout to North America and 23 European countries including UK, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, and the Nordics

UK bank – equipment and automotive finance migration

• Combined equipment and automotive finance rollout set to go live in the UK first half of 2022

• Selected solution based on our global reputation, integrity, and accuracy in the equipment finance space

• Selected solution to eliminate regulatory risk, automate internal processes, improve efficiency, and create a positive user experience with low-touch digital transformation to drive strategic growth

Major European automotive manufacturer – automotive finance digital transformation

• Significant initiative to implement electronic signature capability across several European countries supporting their digital transformation strategy

• Simplify, automate, and optimize origination and in-life process workflows

• Go-live planned for early 2022

“With our open finance platform, you benefit from operational efficiencies that are repeatable and scalable from one part of your business to another and from one country to another,” says James Redfern, VP of Sales, Solifi EMEA. “We’re excited and proud to continue our European growth with leading equipment and automotive financing companies as their trusted solution partner to support strategic growth and legacy systems transformation.”

Beyond success in Europe, Solifi continues its momentum in North America with 11 new customer wins and 14 customer go-lives YTD. The company now serves 34 of the Top 50 U.S. banks, 7 of the Top 10 U.S. asset financing firms, including 2 of the 3 largest independents, and 3 of the Top 5 U.S. factors.

To learn how our technology can help guard, guide, and grow your business, please visit www.solifi.com.

About Solifi

IDS, William Stucky & Associates, and White Clarke Group are now Solifi, delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.