Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 18, 2021

|
Adams
|
Adams County
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Athens
|
Ames Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Belmont
|
Kirkwood Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Clinton
|
Blanchester Marion Township Fire District
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Coshocton
|
Village of Plainfield
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Strongsville City School District
|
|
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
SERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Strongsville City School District
|
|
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
STRS Examination
|
|
|
|
Darke
|
City of Greenville
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Defiance
|
Mark-Milford-Hicksville Joint Township Hospital District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Erie
|
Townsend Community School
|
|
School Employees Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
SERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Townsend Community School
|
|
State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
STRS Examination
|
|
|
|
Franklin
|
Ohio Housing Finance Agency
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Ohio Municipal Joint Self Insurance Pool
|
IPA
|
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Ohio Retirement Study Council
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
State Board of Deposit
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Fulton
|
Northern Buckeye Education Council
|
|
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
SERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Northern Buckeye Education Council
|
|
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
STRS Examination
|
|
|
|
Geauga
|
Geauga Park District
|
|
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
Guernsey
|
Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
IPA
|
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Hamilton
|
Hamilton County Mathematics and Science Academy
|
|
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
SERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Hamilton County Mathematics and Science Academy
|
|
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
STRS Examination
|
|
|
|
Harrison
|
Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
IPA
|
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Highland
|
City of Hillsboro
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Jackson
|
Southeast Regional Library System
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Knox
|
Hilliar Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Lorain
|
Lorain City School District
|
|
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
SERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Lorain City School District
|
|
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
STRS Examination
|
|
|
|
Lucas
|
Providence Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Madison
|
Jefferson Local School District
|
|
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
SERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Jefferson Local School District
|
|
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
STRS Examination
|
|
|
|
Marion
|
Marion Public Health
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Prospect Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Mercer
|
Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital
|
IPA
|
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Miami
|
Troy City School District
|
|
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
SERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Troy City School District
|
|
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
STRS Examination
|
|
|
|
Noble
|
Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
IPA
|
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Ottawa
|
Ottawa County
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Perry
|
Village of New Lexington
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Pickaway
|
Monroe Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Pike
|
Beaver Union Cemetery
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Portage
|
Maplewood Career Center
|
|
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
SERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Maplewood Career Center
|
|
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
STRS Examination
|
|
|
|
Northeast Ohio Medical University
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Preble
|
Northwest Fire and Ambulance District
|
FFR IPA
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Putnam
|
Village of Kalida
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Sandusky
|
Vanguard Sentinel Career and Technology Centers
|
|
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
SERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Vanguard Sentinel Career and Technology Centers
|
|
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
STRS Examination
|
|
|
|
Scioto
|
Southern Ohio Port Authority
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Seneca
|
Tiffin City School District
|
|
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
SERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Tiffin City School District
|
|
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
STRS Examination
|
|
|
|
Stark
|
Stark County Agricultural Society
|
|
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Van Wert
|
Tully Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Wayne
|
Village of Mount Eaton
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
REISSUED
|
|
|