Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 18, 2021

For Immediate Release:

November 17, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Adams County IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Ames Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont Kirkwood Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clinton Blanchester Marion Township Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Village of Plainfield 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Strongsville City School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Strongsville City School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Darke City of Greenville 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Defiance Mark-Milford-Hicksville Joint Township Hospital District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Townsend Community School School Employees Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Townsend Community School State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Franklin Ohio Housing Finance Agency IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Municipal Joint Self Insurance Pool IPA 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Ohio Retirement Study Council 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 State Board of Deposit IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fulton Northern Buckeye Education Council School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Northern Buckeye Education Council State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Geauga Geauga Park District 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018 Guernsey Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Hamilton Hamilton County Mathematics and Science Academy School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Hamilton County Mathematics and Science Academy State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Harrison Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Highland City of Hillsboro IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Jackson Southeast Regional Library System 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Knox Hilliar Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Lorain City School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Lorain City School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Lucas Providence Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Madison Jefferson Local School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Jefferson Local School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Marion Marion Public Health 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Prospect Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mercer Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital IPA 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Miami Troy City School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Troy City School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Noble Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Ottawa Ottawa County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Village of New Lexington 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Pickaway Monroe Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Beaver Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Maplewood Career Center School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Maplewood Career Center State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Northeast Ohio Medical University IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Preble Northwest Fire and Ambulance District FFR IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Putnam Village of Kalida 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky Vanguard Sentinel Career and Technology Centers School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Vanguard Sentinel Career and Technology Centers State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Scioto Southern Ohio Port Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca Tiffin City School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Tiffin City School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Stark Stark County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Van Wert Tully Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Village of Mount Eaton IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 REISSUED

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

