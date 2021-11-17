Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 18, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 18, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

November 17, 2021                                                              

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Adams

Adams County

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Ames Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Kirkwood Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Blanchester Marion Township Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Village of Plainfield

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Strongsville City School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Strongsville City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Darke

City of Greenville

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

Mark-Milford-Hicksville Joint Township Hospital District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Townsend Community School

 

School Employees Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Townsend Community School

 

State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Franklin

Ohio Housing Finance Agency

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Municipal Joint Self Insurance Pool

  IPA

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Retirement Study Council

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

State Board of Deposit

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

Northern Buckeye Education Council

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Northern Buckeye Education Council

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Geauga

Geauga Park District

 

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Guernsey

Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Hamilton County Mathematics and Science Academy

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Hamilton County Mathematics and Science Academy

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Harrison

Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Highland

City of Hillsboro

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Jackson

Southeast Regional Library System

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Knox

Hilliar Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Lorain City School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Lorain City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Lucas

Providence Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Jefferson Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Jefferson Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Marion

Marion Public Health

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Prospect Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital

  IPA

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Miami

Troy City School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Troy City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Noble

Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Ottawa

Ottawa County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Village of New Lexington

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Monroe Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Beaver Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Maplewood Career Center

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Maplewood Career Center

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Northeast Ohio Medical University

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Preble

Northwest Fire and Ambulance District

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Putnam

Village of Kalida

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Vanguard Sentinel Career and Technology Centers

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Vanguard Sentinel Career and Technology Centers

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Scioto

Southern Ohio Port Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

Tiffin City School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Tiffin City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Stark

Stark County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Tully Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Village of Mount Eaton

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

