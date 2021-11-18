SCUTI TO LAUNCH ITS META MARKETPLACE IN HOUSE PARTY BY EEK! GAMES
Scuti’s meta marketplace brings a new world of rewards for House Party members
Scuti is proud to expand our meta marketplace to the House Party game, providing players with exciting new rewards”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scuti, the pioneering video game meta marketplace and player rewards platform, will launch its in-game store through House Party by Eek! Games, available through Steam.
Scuti will allow House Party players to purchase exclusive merchandise directly from their game. Players who click the Scuti store button in House Party's main menu earn free daily Scuti Rewards, and these rewards provide discounts toward all official Eek! Games merchandise.
Players can collect House Party branded items, and Eek! plans to offer new custom merchandise from current and future celebrity cameos, including from House Party's much-awaited and impending Mystery Guest - rumored to be a real-person with a full interactive storyline who is a major pop star.
CEO and Creator of House Party, Bobby Ricci, says….”Scuti's integration gets our official merch in front of our players, rewarding them with each engagement and transaction, bringing us a new revenue stream to support development and create new player experiences."
House Party is the first game on the Steam platform to enable the Scuti meta marketplace.
“Scuti and Eek! are extending the game experience to players' everyday life and providing yet another engagement and monetization touch-point," says Nicholas Longano, Founder and CEO of Scuti. "Scuti is engaging players in an innovative and rewarding fashion - enabling game makers a newfound touchpoint for revenues, while driving retention through an extensive rewards program. To date, Scuti is delivering high engagement and retention rates signifying incremental player satisfaction.”
ABOUT SCUTI
Scuti is the video game industry’s pioneer in gCommerce and the world’s first meta marketplace accessed across any connected game. Scuti‘s personalized, AI-driven platform gamifies shopping through product curation and an extensive rewards system for players, allowing game makers a better way to engage, retain and monetize. Scuti is built and run by leading video game veterans from Vivendi, Blizzard, Microsoft Games, Zynga, IGT, and Epic Games; each with over 20 years of game experience.
ABOUT EEK!
House Party is an award-winning indie hit sandbox 3D point-and-click adventure-comedy video game that is all about player choice and partying the way they want to. It has sold over 1,000,000 copies since its release in June of 2017 and is planned to fully release on Steam Early Access in March 2022. The release of House Party will be closely followed by the highly anticipated Mystery Guest DLC and pave the way for Office Party, House Party's planned sequel game.
