Providence Films, A Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary,To Produce Martial Arts Action Film,“Rise of the Tarragon”

Tarragon Poster Valiant Eagle Logo Providence logo

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

The diverse film is not only suspenseful but also features impressive fighting choreography that is reminiscent of the Matrix Trilogy. We are excited to serve as the executive producer for this film” — Xavier Mitchell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is pleased to announce the company, through its Providence Film Group subsidiary, has agreed to serve as an executive producing entity to a planned action-packed martial arts film, "Rise of the Tarragon“. In addition, Valiant Eagle has acquired an interest in the overall project.

Click here to view sizzle reel:

https://vimeo.com/483884363/71d69fb470

Slated to direct the film is Chris Yen, the sister of Hong Kong actor and martial artist, Donnie Yen. Among the notable early cast members planned for the film are Jeremy Meeks, Carmen Electra, and more.

The “Rise of the Tarragon” follows a retired, two-time martial arts champion, Gabriel Hawkins, who is suddenly entangled into a triangle of vengeance and retribution as former and new arch enemies emerge. An upcoming martial arts tournament showcasing the best-the-best martial artists will witness a showdown of the ages. Will good finally conquer evil once and for all, or will the dark forces take over in the “Rise of the Tarragon”.

"Rise of the Tarragon is an exciting film project for Providence Film Group. The diverse film is not only suspenseful but also features very impressive fighting choreography that is reminiscent of the Matrix Trilogy. We are excited to serve as the executive producer for this film," said Valiant Eagle CEO, Xavier Mitchell.

About Valiant Eagle Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports, and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology.

Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information, and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

With the technological infrastructure, individuals, organizations, and the government have created a huge platform that enables effective communication. As such, Valiant Eagle, Inc. features content on iPhone, Android phones, Tablets, and Computers. Traditional TV viewership will gradually decline due to the evolving media landscape. From statistical evidence, 2017 is the first year that the usage of digital video supersedes that of traditional TV. The replacing medium is smartphone and tablet devices, providing the audience with a truly discrete and satisfactory experience while downloading or streaming video.

The need for viewers to engage online and broadcast content for entertainment has proven and is still proving to be highly demanded by both individuals and groups.

Valiant Eagle, Inc. continues to be the handy solution, with access to set tools that allow viewers to get tuned in on topics such as Music, Sports, and Entertainment in the most convenient and efficient way.

Valiant Eagle

Website: www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

ABOUT PROVIDENCE FILM GROUP

The Providence Film Group is a Los Angeles based entertainment studio whose industry offerings service the multi-billion-dollar motion picture, television and music industries. Providence Films foci consist of motion picture production, television production, home video acquisition and distribution, and the development of new entertainment opportunities with an innovative and targeted style.

Providence Film Group

http://providencefilmgroup.org/

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting, or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Rise Of Tarragon Sizzle Reel