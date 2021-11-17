VARStreet announces new tech release to enhance user experience for the value-added resellers
VARStreet rolls out new platform enhancements on their business management software for value-added resellers in the United States and Canada.
We are committed to helping IT and office supplies VARs achieve their business goals by making continuous improvements on the platform.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is a leader in the enterprise software for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet’s platform offers a product catalog with rich content from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Essendant, S.P.Richards, Supplies Network, and more. Value-added resellers use the platform to build advanced sales quoting software, launch their B2B eCommerce store along with free CRM and procurement solutions.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc.
The prime objective of platform enhancements was to strengthen the VARStreet's foothold in the VAR space. It includes allowing users to upload multiple images in the Image Library Widget with each image having a size of 10 MB. The update also included an edit option for the uploaded images. Along with the above-mentioned updates, VARStreet’s development team made changes in the address book. The VARs will now be able to view open carts, quotes, and sales directly on the address book. Other enhancements include the ability to view updated product prices and inventory while confirming the cart on the eCommerce store. The release also addressed security concerns by prohibiting the usage of HTML and special characters in all text fields on the B2B eCommerce store.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc., said, “We are happy to share these new enhancements will further improve the user experience on our VARStreet platform.” He further added, “We are committed to helping IT and office supplies VARs achieve their business goals by making continuous improvements on the platform."
VARStreet announced significant changes on their platform earlier this year which included customer ratings and reviews on their eCommerce offerings and implementation of a web application firewall for enhanced platform security.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
