Schoen Clinic UK Leads at International Eating Disorder Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Schoen Clinic leads at International Eating Disorders Conference in a bid to improve access to care and treatment post Covid-19
Schoen Clinic teams have had ten pieces of novel research and practice leadership accepted at the leading international conference for industry peers in December 2021 – the only hospital group to do so.
The 15th International Eating Disorder Conference will take place in London this year with several of Schoen Clinic’s leading healthcare professionals presenting across multiple disciplines. No other hospital group has had so many pieces of research or practice leadership accepted, making them one of the most prominent names at the forthcoming conference. Professor of Psychiatry, Hubert Lacey MD MPhil FRCPsych, who founded the internationally renowned Schoen Clinic Newbridge and is a leading expert in the field of eating disorders, spoke of what an “unprecedented achievement” this was for the Schoen Clinic Group.
The Conference
Taking place on the 8th, 9th and 10th of December 2021 at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London, the event is widely regarded as one of the leading eating disorder conferences in the world and will be attended by a range of healthcare practitioners working within the field, including Psychologists, Psychiatrists, GPs, Paediatricians, Dietitians, Occupational Therapists and Specialist Nurses. It will combine keynote and plenary lectures, workshop sessions, shorter papers and poster presentations – all with the aim to introduce the latest key developments and research findings.
This year’s theme ‘Improving Access to Care and Treatment Flexibility in a Challenging World’ will explore the ways Covid-19 has impacted care as well as what should be best practice moving forward.
Schoen Clinic UK’s Involvement
Schoen Clinic Newbridge will be participating in a workshop to examine a nurse-led clinical model for the inpatient management of severe eating disorders, leading 4 presentations on various aspects of treating patients with Anorexia Nervosa as well as presenting 4 posters, including on EMPSA and Covid-19.
Schoen Clinic Chelsea – a day clinic for mental health problems including eating disorders will also be presenting its first poster on Daycare Evaluation.
“A Wonderful Achievement”
Speaking of Schoen Clinic’s involvement in the conference, Professor Hubert Lacey said:
“This really is unprecedented and is the culmination of a huge focus on audit and research during the past 5 years. We are seeing the result of embedding a research culture in our services: recognising the value of research and supporting our staff across all professions to develop their own ideas and conduct audit.
“Schoen Clinic Newbridges’ productivity in this programme is a wonderful achievement for all involved, but for Schoen Clinic Chelsea to have its first paper accepted at an international conference for work done in the midst of setting up a new service, as well as a pandemic, is truly impressive.”
About Schoen Clinic UK
Part of Germany’s largest family-owned hospital group established in 1985, Schoen Clinic UK entered the UK healthcare market in 2018 providing award-winning, expert-led private healthcare in the specialty areas of mental health, eating disorders and orthopaedic and spinal surgery. Its accolades include The LaingBuisson Private Hospital Group of the Year 2020. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.schoen-clinic.co.uk/
