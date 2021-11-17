IoT And OTT Integration Is A Huge Driver In The Television Broadcasting Market

Television Broadcasting Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing popularity of various technologies is expected to drive the television broadcasting market in the forecast period. Television broadcasting is the distribution or delivery of audio and video content to a discrete audience via television stations, generally known as channels, using radio waves. Technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and over the top services make easy to bring the content as per the requirement of the viewers as IoT helps broadcasting companies to collect information on how many hours of content are watched, the device used to view the content, and the time it is viewed. IoT is expected to boost the growth of television broadcasting over the coming years. For instance, according to the Gartner Symposium, there will be 25 billion internet-connected devices by 2021. Therefore, increasing the adoption of technologies including the internet of things (IoT) and over-the-top services will increase the demand for television broadcasting, and hence it is expected to drive the market during the period.

The global television broadcasting market size is expected to recover from the COVID-19 crisis and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 and reach $7.93 trillion in 2023.

Internet TV is gaining acceptance and being preferred by customers in developed and developing markets. The traditional pay-TV industry has been facing severe competition from online video streaming service providers. The low-cost video streaming service providers are threatening the pay-TV business model and forcing traditional pay-TV service providers to offer internet TV services to their subscribers. For example, in June 2018, AT&T, after it acquired Time Warner, announced a launch of a live TV streaming platform, WatchTV, which was a lower-cost alternative to AT&T’s DirecTV Now.

Major players covered in the global television broadcasting industry are Comcast corporation, Walt Disney, Time Warner, ViacomCBS, NBC Universal.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the television broadcasting market, accounting for 29.1% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the television broadcasting market will be Africa and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.1% and 10.2% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by South America and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 8.9% and 5.8% respectively during 2020-2025.

TBRC’s global television broadcasting market report is segmented by type into television station, television network, by broadcaster type into public, commercial, by revenue source into subscription-based, advertisement-based.

TBRC's global television broadcasting market report is segmented by type into television station, television network, by broadcaster type into public, commercial, by revenue source into subscription-based, advertisement-based.

