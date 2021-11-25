AV-Comparatives reveals top-performing consumer antivirus products in Real-World Protection Test from Jul-Oct 2021
Logo AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives has released the results of its Real-World Protection Test carried out between July and October 2021
Malware poses an ever-greater threat, which means consumers need to have total confidence in the antivirus solutions that protect them against threats.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives has released the results of its July to October 2021 Real-World Protection Test for consumer security solutions. 17 popular anti-malware programs were evaluated to assess their protection against Internet-borne threats.
— Andreas Clementi, founder AV-Comparatives
The Real-World Protection Test conducted by AV-Comparatives simulated real-world conditions as experienced every day by users. The test accurately determined if each threat used was able to make any changes to the test system. To ensure that security programs do not plague users with false alarms, AV-Comparatives put all the products through a false-positives test. Programs with high levels of false alarms had their award levels reduced.
The tests examine the performance of leading antivirus solutions in order to assess their capabilities in conditions experienced every day by users around the world.
Nine vendors achieved a three star Advanced+ rating: Avast, AVG, Bitdefender, K7, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft, Total Defense and VIPRE.
“The AV-Comparatives tests are uniquely rigorous and painstaking, using more test cases per product than any other testing lab”.
“This means our tests are accurate and reliable, providing an unparalleled examination of each solution. Congratulations to the top performers.”
Each piece of malware used in the test was analysed on a clean computer without antivirus software to decide if it is a suitable candidate. Once the malware is assessed, its source URL is added to a test list.
The antivirus products used in the test are installed on individual fully patched Microsoft Windows 10 64-Bit computers, which are connected to the internet and updated each day as well as before every single test.
Current malicious websites found in the field are used during assessment to make the tests as close to real-world conditions as possible.
The Real-World Protection test is carried out as a collaboration between AV-Comparatives and the University of Innsbruck’s Faculty of Computer Science and Quality Engineering. It is partially funded by the Republic of Austria.
Below are the vendors awarded a three star Advanced+ rating, two star Advanced rating or one star Standard rating.
ADVANCED+
Avast
AVG
Bitdefender
K7
Kaspersky
McAfee
Microsoft
Total Defense
VIPRE
ADVANCED
Avira
ESET
G DATA
Malwarebytes
NortonLifeLock
Panda
Trend Micro
STANDARD
Total AV
During the test, NortonLifeLock, Panda and Trend Micro all achieved a 100% protection rate. Avast, AVG and Kaspersky achieved a 99.9% protection rate, followed by McAfee with 99.8%.
AV-Comparatives also carried out false positive tests which examined wrongly blocked domains while browsing and incorrectly blocked files while downloading or installing.
Bitdefender, ESET, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Total Defense, VIPRE performed best in this test, with each product recording a false positive score of zero.
AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn