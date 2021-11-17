Work From Home: How to manage businesses and people

Harjiv Singh Rekhi, VP & Client Partner, ProHance

The last two years have shown us that working from home is a new experience for everyone, however, it's especially difficult for managers

According to surveys, more than 60% of managers believe they are unsure when it comes to remote work and people management.” — Harjiv Singh Rekhi, VP & Client Partner, ProHance

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, November 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2022 will continue to show us how work patterns have been impacted; those long-term strategies may not yet be an answer so let’s continue taking real-time steps. Recently in North India, pollution also became a reason to announce local lockdowns of offices. While customers demand the same level of service 24 hours a day and employees want to work from home, how do organizations manage these expectations without jeopardizing either? More than enough has been written about COVID 19's emotional and social impact in the previous year and a half, and rightly so, but has the industry and experts spoken enough about people managers? No, not to the extent that it should have been. Managers are used to unpredictability in operations, but Covid plunged them into the deep end without warning and some of them have shown a remarkable ability to relearn and adjust to new situations. Working from home is a new experience for everyone however it's especially difficult for managers.India is a beginner in the work from home concept, and an entire generation that did not believe in it stands corrected. Everything around us is changing, including how businesses operate, but the big question is whether managers control the situation technologically. According to surveys, more than 60% of managers believe they are unsure when it comes to remote work and people management. When teams were in the office, managers could give instant attention to concerns and issues, but they require a more urgent and hands-on approach in the current situation."A manager is someone who creates simplicity in chaos, harmony in discord, and opportunity in the struggle." This is a nice way to express what a manager is supposed to do, but there's a big 'how' after this statement. Management is not just about the softer components of the community but also about the analytical strength to forecast a crisis, which can only be accomplished if managers are given the tools and technologies to create a no surprise culture.Managers must be a member of a digital ecosystem in today's world due to how quickly technology is infiltrating our daily lives. Not investing sufficiently in technology would put the firms behind the curve and leave managers unprepared to interact & compete with the outside world. They require data more than ever before, about performance, workloads, and volumes to make informed decisions in real-time and ensure continuity. People have been at the center of organizational initiatives for years, but it's time that managers are seen as an important enabler to keep it that way. They are ultimately responsible for driving change and creating an environment for success but if they do not feel empowered and skilled to manage the change then the outcomes can be catastrophic.Operations management in a distributed environment like today is a completely different gig and needs software solutions to enable a hybrid environment . Software that can give ‘actionable’ insights on performance, productivity, workloads, utilization, etc. is needed to manage the workforce effectively and run the operations optimally. Management also involves ensuring the compliance postures of the organizations are intact and data is secure but how do managers ensure that if there’s no technology which detects a security anomaly? It was easier to identify someone trying to steal data while everyone was in the office, but it is hard to do that now without technology. Another example is business continuity planning; how many managers today know where their employees are, in which area of the world they operate, and whether the person on the other end of the line is the one who is meant to work?This is where a well-designed tech stack and intelligently integrated software can help make things a lot smoother and more predictable.The future of work is changing, and the demand for an operations management platform will only grow. A digital blanket isn't complete without an investment in technology that provides you with eyes and ears into your operations as well as the capacity to turn on the lights when it gets dark. Managers are only as good as their teams, and as good or bad as the last issue. Provide them the tools to properly manage work and people, and then hold them accountable -- without that investment, sadly they are not being set to succeed!About ProHance ProHance, a leading desktop SaaS platform provides future-ready unified workforce-related analytics and data capturing to enable informed decision making on a real-time basis. ProHance enables enterprises to allocate resources effectively, load balance across teams; that results in operations becoming agile, customer-centric, efficient, and lean.

How do you see the future of the Work changing?