Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3300 block of Dubois Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in the 3300 block of Dubois Place, Southeast.

At approximately 9:11 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members learned that two victims suffering from gunshot wounds responded to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/d2LLa6NxNpI

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.