YouAppi Ranked Number 94th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Credits 1,730% Revenue Growth to the company’s programmatic re-engagement productSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YouAppi today announced it ranked #94 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. YouAppi grew 1,730% during this period. Additionally, YouAppi ranked #27 in the Bay Area.
YouAppi’s CEO, Moshe Vaknin, credits the company’s programmatic re-engagement product and the people behind it as the main reasons for the company’s success. “Companies are realizing that a re-engagement strategy is vital for mobile app success. YouAppi’s mobile app re-engagement builds a better experience for apps by bringing the mobile user back to the apps they love, “ adds Vaknin. “This award highlights the incredible value our clients see in our programmatic ability to reconnect users with their mobile app. Recognition on the Deloitte Fast 500 Technology list is an honor and a testament to our continued success.”
YouAppi previously ranked #4 as a Technology Fast 500™ EMEA award winner in 2017 and #15 as a Technology Fast 500™ Bay Area award winner in 2018.
Overall, the 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.
Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About YouAppi
YouAppi is a leading performance-based mobile app marketing platform for the world’s largest app publishers and brands. From user acquisition to retention via app remarketing and re-engagement, the tech company delivers a comprehensive range of mobile marketing solutions to grow your business at every stage of the user funnel. Powered by machine learning and audience targeting, YouAppi’s proven proprietary app marketing technology finds and retains the most profitable users for its clients. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, YouAppi has local teams in every major market worldwide, including EMEA, APAC and the US. YouAppi is also ranked 21st on the 2021 Inc. 500 Regional California list of fastest-growing California-based private companies, 15th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ Bay Area 2018 list, and 4th on the EMEA Technology Fast 500™ 2017 list. Learn more at www.youappi.com
