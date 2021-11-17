US RT 2 // CABOT

State of Vermont

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 in Cabot is down to one lane in the area of Molly's Pond due to icy road conditions and a vehicle off the road.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.