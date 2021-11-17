Turnium Technology Group Inc Expands Market Reach in Global Affairs Canada ICT Virtual Trade Mission to Brazil
Turnium offers its unique white-label SD-WAN and business model to Brazilian telecommunication companies and service providers underserved by SD-WAN vendors.
Turnium’s white-label software platform is a perfect fit for Brazilian telecoms and MSPs that want to build and control their own unique SASE bundles.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnium Technology Group, Inc. (Turnium) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the ICT Virtual Trade Mission to Brazil organized by Global Affairs Canada and the Consulate General of Canada in São Paulo, Brazil. The virtual mission takes place between November 3 and 17th, 2021, alongside the Futurecom Trade Show and Congress, the largest telecommunications event in Latin America. Global Affairs Canada and Canadian delegations have attended Futurecom since 2007.
— Geoff, Turnium CMO
“Turnium’s SD-WAN solutions are perfect for Brazilian telecoms and service providers. With our SD-WAN, a Brazilian service provider can host and control their own branded SD-WAN offering to provide advanced networking capabilities to their customers,” said Geoff Hultin, Chief Marketing Officer at Turnium. “Turnium’s white-label software platform is a perfect fit for Brazilian telecoms and MSPs that want to build multiple unique SASE bundles to address the unique needs of their markets and customers.”
Turnium joins the delegation with the goal of continuing to expand its global reach to include the Brazilian market and customers across Latin America. The Trade Commissioner Service of Global Affairs Canada is organizing one-on-one meetings between Turnium and Latin American telecommunications companies (Telcos), managed services providers (MSPs) and other organizations that stand to benefit from Turnium’s portfolio of SD-WAN solutions.
“There is more to a virtual trade mission than introduction to potential partners,” said Claudia Kakunaka, Trade Commissioner at the Consulate General of Canada in São Paulo. “The Trade Commissioner Service organizes B2B meetings, information sessions on the market, and guidance on how to do business in Brazil. Every company receives an individual attention, tailored to its needs and expectations. This is how we support our Canadian companies as they seek to expand in international markets.”
Telcos and MSPs stand to benefit from Turnium’s flexible licensing model which is provided at a flat, monthly rate per end-customer site deployed. Telecom and MSP channel partners can deploy unlimited multi-tenant core nodes at no charge as their businesses scale allowing them to participate in the market for enterprise networking equipment in Latin America which is estimated to reach $2.1B USD by 2025 with Brazil comprising $735.8M USD according to Gartner Research.
For More Information, please visit https://www.ttgi.io. For media/press inquiries, please email media@ttgi.io. Sales inquiries, please email sales@ttgi.io or telephone +1 604 398 4314 or +1 888 818 3361 (North American toll-free).
About Turnium Technology Group Inc.
Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a managed cloud-native service and as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium SD-WAN is available through a channel partner program designed for Telecommunications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, and Value-Added Resellers. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io.
About Global Affairs Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service
The Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) helps companies sell their products and services outside Canada by connecting them with its funding and support programs, international opportunities and its network of trade commissioners in more than 160 cities worldwide. Through our services, and by connecting business to other useful Government of Canada programs, we can help companies grow abroad, even in these challenging times. For information on our services: www.tradecommissioner.gc.ca
About Futurecom
Futurecom event is now an Infoma business and part of Informa Global Exhibitions Group. Our goal is to gather the most important companies in the Telecom and IT market, giving them a quality and stimulant environment to business relationships and sharing information. Around 15000 people from 50+ countries participate of Futurecom Brazil, being more than 70% presidents, directors and managers. Those professionals chose Futurecom to know and share information about new business possibilities, trends and technologies in the Telecommunications, IT and Internet industries. Event website: www.futurecom.com.br
About SD-WAN
SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by virtualizing secure, high-speed networking and abstracting network control from the underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.
