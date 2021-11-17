On Nov. 16, 2021, at approximately 5:48 a.m. the State Police were called to mile marker 276 in Island Falls for a tractor trailer that had jackknifed, blocking both lanes of travel.

Tp. Tim Saucier learned that Rayon Pyne, 27, of Brooklyn, NY, was traveling north when lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions and the unit jack-knifed in the roadway striking a guardrail and coming to rest blocking both travel lanes. Pyne was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

The tractor trailer was towed from the scene due to disabling damage. The interstate was closed for approximately 90 min before the unit could be removed.