Turnium Technology Group Inc. Appoints Haresh Kheskani as Chief Technology Officer & VP of Engineering
VACOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnium Technology Group, Inc., (Turnium), today announced Haresh Kheskani as Chief Technology Officer (CTO)/VP of Engineering. Haresh joins the Turnium team having spent the last year as Turnium’s VP Strategic Solutions, introducing Turnium’s white-label SD-WAN platform to technology and managed services companies in Silicon Valley.
Johan Arnet, Turnium CEO said “I’m excited that Haresh is joining our team. He has significant expertise in software development focusing on virtual network functions. This fits very well with the evolution of our SD-WAN platform. In addition, his experience with leading development programs at major Silicon Valley tech companies helps us with our platform development and allows us to continue benefiting from Haresh’s business network and years of experience.”
Haresh brings over 35 years of technical experience in software development, network function virtualization and other core networking technologies to Turnium. In his prior roles, Haresh was VP Product Management for Cloud Platform at Loodse (currently known as Kubermatic).Haresh spent over 15 years at Cisco Systems leading software development programs including OpenStack, Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI), Container Deployment, and Performance, Scale and Security. Prior to Cisco, Haresh held roles at ONStor, Silicon Graphics, Touch Communications, and Fairchild Semiconductor.
For More Information, please visit https://www.ttgi.io.
For media/press inquiries, please email media@ttgi.io. Investor inquiries contact investor.relations@ttgi.io. Sales inquiries, please email sales@ttgi.io or telephone +1 604 398 4314 or +1 888 818 3361 (North American toll-free).
About Turnium Technology Group Inc.
TTGI delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a managed cloud-native service and as a licensed OEM white label software platform. Turnium’s managed SD-WAN is available direct to enterprises and through its enterprise partner channel of Managed Service Providers and industry vertical specific Value-Added Resellers. Turnium’s white-label SD-WAN software platform is available through a global Channel Partner program that enables Internet and Managed Service Providers and Telecommunications Service Providers to offer, host, and control their own branded SD-WAN offering quickly and easily. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io.
About SD-WAN
SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by virtualizing secure, high-speed networking and abstracting network control from the underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.
Geoff Hultin
Geoff Hultin
Turnium Technology Group Inc.
media@ttgi.io
