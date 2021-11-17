5th Annual What a Wonderful Year show returns to the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park December 29 & 30, 2021
The 2021 What a Wonderful Year Logo has a new look but it's the same wonderful show fans look forward to every year.
Tickets on sale now for Asbury Park's Annual After Party featuring 20+ top performers of all genres on 2 stages of the iconic Jersey Shore venue.
Asbury Park has a tight knit and hardworking community that rarely has time to celebrate as one. This show is like an insiders’ ball open to all. For ticket holders, it’s an unmatched experience.”ASBURY PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What A Wonderful Year, Asbury Park’s Annual After Party, is a 2-day celebration of local music and the diverse and inclusive music community of the entire Jersey Shore. The event features performances from over 20 established and emerging indie acts from many genres, plus unique guest collaborations, celebratory toasts, and charitable fundraising. It’s a must-see for passionate music lovers and mandatory music education for anyone who wants to be part of the scene. This year What a Wonderful Year (WAWY) returns to its namesake, the Wonder Bar, on December 29 and 30, 2021. Tickets go on sale November 19 at the Stone Pony box office, Ticketmaster and direct from the bands performing. A special Black Friday Sale from November 19 through 27, available only through WhatAWonderfulYear.com, features a limited number of discounted 2-day tickets bundled with discounts from sponsors Playa Bowls and MOGO Korean Fusion Tacos, and newly branded 2021 WAWY merchandise.
— Jim Lenskold, Show Organizer
The show provides charitable contributions, adding to the thousands raised over the first four years. The 2021 event is donating a portion of proceeds to Asbury Park African-American Music Project and the Asbury Park Dinner Table. AP-AMP (http://www.asburyamp.org), is dedicated to preserving and celebrating Asbury Park’s African American rich music history, which includes restoring the historic Turf Club on Springwood Avenue. Asbury Park Dinner Table (http://www.asburyparkdinnertable.org), founded during the pandemic crisis, supports families in need of food assistance, while also supporting the economic well-being of local restaurants with the staff and capacity to deliver meals.
Organized by Telegraph Hill Records and a team of volunteers, the event gets bigger and better every year. Even with the challenges of 2020, the event carried on with a socially distanced live audience, plus a livestream from Asbury Lanes and the Transparent Clinch Gallery. Back at its traditional home at the Wonder Bar, the music will run non-stop from 7pm until 12:30am each night, alternating between the Spotlight Stage and Band Stage.
The music brings new acts alongside more established performers to represent the current sounds of Asbury Park. Jim Lenskold, a local entrepreneur who serves as the chief consultant and volunteer manager for the project, points to that return and the lineup in general as a reflection of his inspiration to participate. “Not only do we have supreme musical talent to showcase, Asbury Park has a tight knit and hardworking community that rarely has time to celebrate as one. This show is like an insiders’ ball that everyone is invited to. Teams of musicians, crew, loyal fans and local businesses come together, showing appreciation for one another simply by doing what they do best. For ticket holders, it’s an unmatched experience where they come for one or two bands they know and leave as fans of many more.”
December 29 line up includes: Des and the Swagmatics, Shady Street Show Band, Dentist, Mercury Brothers, Bobby Mahoney & the Seventh Son, Fake Pockets, Natalie Farrell, Chill Smith, Heather Hills, Soulfood, and Dano.
December 30 line up includes: The Foes of Fern, Alexander Simone & WHODAT?, Jarod Clemons & the Late Nights, The Extensions, Flexiglass, Mister Tickle Hands, Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise, Renee Maskin, Jeff Linden, and Dracula Kitty.
Confirmed show sponsors, whose support is critical to cover expenses and generate contributions to the charities, include Playa Bowls, Big Man’s Brew, Last Wave Brewery, MOGO Korean Fusion Tacos, and WeStar Productions. Additional sponsors are expected to come on board in the next few weeks
Jim Lenskold
Telegraph Hill Records
+1 973-214-8178
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other