Italian Bassist ALBERTO RIGONI Announces New Album “Songs for Souls” in Memory of His Father
Feat. Jordan Rudess, Mark Zonder & More!ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian bass master and composer ALBERTO RIGONI (solo, BAD As, Natural Born Machine, Bassists Alliance Project, Vivaldi Metal Project etc.) has announced his new album, entitled “Songs for Souls”, in memory of his Father recently passed away. The album features Jordan Rudess and Mark Zonder + other musicians, to be announced.
Alberto stated: “Dear all, as you may have read I was going to give up with music but suddenly my father (Professor at the University of Padua and author of poems and tales) passed away 2 weeks ago... So I decided to make an album in his honor. It will be instrumental with some incredible special guests such as Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater), Mark Zonder (Fates Warning) and many others to be announced. So I set a pre-order/crowd funding at http://albertorigoni.bandcamp.com.
Release date is expected in early January. Thanks so much to who will support this album. Sincerely yours, Alberto”
More information TBA, stay tuned!
Born in 1981, Alberto Rigoni is an Italian bass player and composer, internationally known for his career as a solo artist and as a member of the metal band BAD As, The Italians, Natural Born Machines Lady & THE BASS, co-producer of the Vivaldi Metal Project and member of progressive rock band TwinSpirits (no more active).
Between 2008 and 2020 Alberto has released worldwide 9 solo albums (Something Different, Rebirth, Three Wise Monkeys, Overloaded, BASSORAMA, Duality, EvoRevolution, Prog Injection, Odd Times), spanning from progressive rock metal to fusion. His albums also featured legendary musicians such as Kevin Moore (ex Dream Theater), Gavin Harrison (Porcupine Tree, King Crimson), Marco Minnemann (the Aristocrats), Göran Edman (ex Yngwie Malmsteen), Michael Manring and many others.
Alberto has been featured on the cover of magazines such as Bass Magazine (Japan), Bass Musician Magazine (USA), Bajos Y Bajistas (Spain), Basistas (Poland), TOP BASS (Poland). Moreover, in March 2015 the prestigious Bass Guitar Magazine (UK) released Alberto’s CD anthology called “Into THE BASS.”
Alberto has also recorded for several international artists such as Italian pop singer Alexia and he is also playing bass for Canadian rock singer and songwriter Kim Bingham (ex-Nelly Furtado) and The Italians, sharing stages with artists such as Alan Parson, Suzanne Vega, Jørn Lande, Paul Gilbert, Vinnie Moore and others.
In 2016 founded a new metal band called BADASS (now called BAD As) which released three albums (More Pain More Gain, Midnight Curse and Crucified Society.
On December 15th 2017, Rigoni together with bassist Jeff Hughell (Six Feet Under) released a new studio project called Bassists Alliance. The first album “Crush” featured top notch bassists such as Michael Manring, Adam Nitti, Steve di Giorgio, Colin Edwin, Mark Mitchell, Scott Reeder, Dmitry Lisenko, Brandino BassMaster, Ryan Martini, Leonid Maksimov, Tony Grey.
In 2019 founded a new AOR band called “Natural Born Machine” featuring famous Pink Cream 69 singer David Readman. Their debut album “Human” was released on February 19th 2021 by Pride and Joy Music.
Currently he is also collaborating with famous producer Hiro Furuya (Elton John, Eric Clapton, etc) and many others as session bassist.
His tenth album “For The Love of Bass” feat. all star bassists such as Nathan East, Lee Sklar, Michael Manring, Doug Wimbish and many others was released on April 2nd 2021 and it’s available worldwide.
To pre-order/fund Alberto Rigoni's “Songs for Souls”: http://albertorigoni.bandcamp.com
Two songs are streamable and downloadable now.
